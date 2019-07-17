Willoughby Dayz creates sense of community in Langley’s fastest growing neighbourhood

The annual event by Willoughby Town Centre keeps growing as more businesses and residents move in

The public could pick up event passports and visit the various businesses of Willoughby Town Centre, including Yorkson Dental, as part of a Willoughby Dayz contest. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

The fifth annual Willoughby Dayz keeps growing as more businesses open their doors in Willoughby Town Centre and more residents move to the fast-growing community.

And creating a sense of community is what the annual summer event, held on July 13 this year, is all about, according to organizer Tracey Ehman.

“It’s truly about the Willoughby community,” she said.

More and more businesses are opening in the town centre which features a mix of retail and residential space. She said there were five to eight businesses open this summer that weren’t in operation at the time of last summer’s celebration and there will be more in the near future as another condo complex with retail space is going to be constructed at Willoughby Town Centre.

This year’s event attracted upwards of 1,000 people on July 13.

“I think it went well, with lots of consistent traffic,” Ehman said. “There was a lot of opportunity for people to interact with the businesses.”

For last Saturday’s event, the public was offered passports that encouraged them to visit the various businesses to see all that the regional centre has to offer in order to be eligible for prizes. The day also featured petting zoo, games and activities, balloon arts and face-painting, food, community group displays, local sports teams, and Andrew Dobbie Racing and his formula race car.

Ehman said the event strives to have something to appeal to all ages and she’s already had people asking about next year’s Willoughby Dayz.

For more information, people can visit www.willoughbytowncentre.ca.

