The public could pick up event passports and visit the various businesses of Willoughby Town Centre, including Yorkson Dental, as part of a Willoughby Dayz contest. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

Willoughby Dayz creates sense of community in Langley’s fastest growing neighbourhood

The annual event by Willoughby Town Centre keeps growing as more businesses and residents move in

The fifth annual Willoughby Dayz keeps growing as more businesses open their doors in Willoughby Town Centre and more residents move to the fast-growing community.

And creating a sense of community is what the annual summer event, held on July 13 this year, is all about, according to organizer Tracey Ehman.

“It’s truly about the Willoughby community,” she said.

More and more businesses are opening in the town centre which features a mix of retail and residential space. She said there were five to eight businesses open this summer that weren’t in operation at the time of last summer’s celebration and there will be more in the near future as another condo complex with retail space is going to be constructed at Willoughby Town Centre.

This year’s event attracted upwards of 1,000 people on July 13.

“I think it went well, with lots of consistent traffic,” Ehman said. “There was a lot of opportunity for people to interact with the businesses.”

For last Saturday’s event, the public was offered passports that encouraged them to visit the various businesses to see all that the regional centre has to offer in order to be eligible for prizes. The day also featured petting zoo, games and activities, balloon arts and face-painting, food, community group displays, local sports teams, and Andrew Dobbie Racing and his formula race car.

Ehman said the event strives to have something to appeal to all ages and she’s already had people asking about next year’s Willoughby Dayz.

For more information, people can visit www.willoughbytowncentre.ca.

 

The Walnut Grove Willoughby Business Association offered up cupcakes and lots of local information at the fifth annual Willoughby Dayz last Saturday. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

Willoughby Town Centre businesses, such as the TD branch, took part in Willoughby Dayz. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

Studio 1 Dance and other Willoughby Town Centre businesses welcomed the public to the fifth annual Willoughby Dayz on July 13. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

Willoughby Town Centre businesses, including Remax Treeland Realty, took part in Willoughby Dayz. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

The public could check out a formula racing car and meet Andrew Dobbie, a local race car driver. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

Live entertainment, treats, deals, community group displays, and more were on offer at the fifth annual Willoughby Dayz celebration on July 13. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

Village Donair and other businesses at Willoughby Town Centre welcomed visitors for the fifth annual Willoughby Dayz. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Taking on the world

Just Posted

Season over for Tier 1 Langley Thunder

Victoria wins best-of-three quarter final

VIDEO: Wet weather kicks off Langley toad migration

Thousands of small western toads were making the trek from pond to woods

Willoughby Dayz creates sense of community in Langley’s fasted growing neighbourhood

The annual event by Willoughby Town Centre keeps growing as more businesses and residents move in.

New Aldergrove playground opens fully to public – once and for all

Admission to Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience water park no longer necessary for Pacific Park access

PHOTOS: Whippets take a whirl at championships

Aldergrove Regional Park hosts national, regional and local specialty dog shows

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Experts say he will likely wind up at the federal government’s Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

Serious police incident unfolding at Sts’ailes near Agassiz

Small reserve near Agassiz surrounded by police vehicles, helicopter, ERT

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

RCMP release sketch of suspect in SFU assault, appeal to witnesses who helped woman

The RCMP want to talk to two women who helped the victim after she got to the parking lot

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

Most Read