Wind and rain coming to Aldergrove

Wet weather in the Lower Mainland all weekend, and into the week.

Strong wind and rain through the weekend, and into next week (Aldergrove Star files)

British Columbians in the Lower Mainland are urged to prepare for heavy rain and strong wind.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said, an intense low-pressure system is headed toward northern Vancouver Island, bringing strong winds for Lower Mainland, Sunday afternoon through to Monday.

There are many ways people can prepare for the potentially stormy days ahead, such as being mindful of the danger of falling trees or powerlines, build a household emergency kit with enough non-perishable food, water and supplies that will support your household for a week or longer, and keep children and pets away from stream banks and watch for changing conditions, particularly if you live in low-lying areas or near waterway.

Additionally, check in on neighbours who may need extra assistance.

If your lights go out, check to see whether BC Hydro is already aware of the outage by visiting bchydro.com.

People can learn more about weather conditions in their area, and how to prepare for it online.

AldergroveEnvironment Canada weather