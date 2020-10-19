Windows are under construction at D.W. Poppy School. (Aldergrove Star files)

Windows are under construction at D.W. Poppy School. (Aldergrove Star files)

Window replacements still ongoing at D.W. Poppy

Work was scheduled to finish at the end of summer, but COVID slowed the project by several months

Window replacement is still ongoing at D.W. Poppy Secondary School, despite class having been in session for more than one month.

The project had been on schedule for the summer, but there were also delays on window frames due to COVID-19 precautions.

Tarps are visible in some of the windows of the school at 23752 52 Ave; plywood is also covering several of the unfinished windows on the west side near the staff parking lot.

The project was expected to be completed by early October, but Joanne Abshire, communications manager with the Langley School District, said they hope to have everything wrapped by the end of the month.

“The change in the original timeline of completion is a result of the delay in materials shipped and supplier staff capacity due to COVID-19,” Abshire explained.

As of the week of Oct. 12, window frames and glass are still needed to be installed in the equivalent of approximately four classrooms.

“The installation of vents throughout the school also needs to be completed,” Abshire added. “Vents are the part of the window which can be opened. Currently, these vents are covered by plywood. Thereafter, finishing touches such as trim and painting will be completed.”

Abshire said the District acknowledges the delay may be inconvenient for students, staff and the school community.

“We recognize the challenges due to COVID-19 which are beyond the District’s control and want to assure families that health and safety is top of mind throughout this process,” she noted. “The school is updating the parent community through its regular communication with the parent advisory council.”

READ MORE: Windows not ready at Langley school, despite students returning to the classroom

The DW Poppy Secondary and Brookswood Secondary window replacement project cost is $1.6 million in total for both projects combined.

This project is part of the District’s capital plan and has been in the works for the last two years.

Contractor schedules were adjusted to cause the least amount of disruption to student learning – working on four classrooms a day.

“Aside from the delay due to COVID-19 impacts, the project is going smoothly. We are pleased with our contractor and their staff working on the project safely and as quickly as possible,” Abshire said. “We really commend our students and staff for their flexibility in responding to changes associated with these projects.”

AldergroveLangleyLangley School District

Most Read