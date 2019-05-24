Cheri McBride.

Winner announced in Langley Total Makeover Contest

Cheri McBride thanked friends and family for supporting her

Langley’s Cheri McBride was named the winner of the 2019 Langley Total Makeover Challenge at the Shape Your Vogue Gala and Fashion Show on Tues, May 21st.

“I was so shocked and honoured that I won first place in the Total Makeover Challenge for Langley,” McBride wrote on her Facebook page after the win.

“I could have never made it this far if it wasn’t for my support group,” she said. “I have such amazing friends that helped me through every segment.”

“She was very excited, very surprised,” said Jenny Clough, executive director of the Shape Your World Society, which runs the event. “She shouldn’t have been surprised because she worked very hard to win that spot.”

The 16-week challenge was designed to draw out “the warrior you are meant to be,” according to organizers.

Throughout the challenge, the women competed in an Amazing Race-styled course, hosted community fundraisers, attended self-growth seminars, received a makeover and photo shoot, and built friendships with one another.

Along with other self-improvement efforts, McBride lost 50 pounds over the length of the challenge, and said she plans to lose another 50 pounds.

She offered thanks to many family, friends and supporters.

Samantha Corp won in Chilliwack and Nicole Kealy won in the Abbotsford contest.

