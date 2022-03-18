Winner of $6,000 giveaway by Aldergrove realtor announced

The money was a much-needed support for Mercer and her husband

Local resident Melissa Mercer (left) will receive $5,000 credit towards any renovation of her choice and a $1,000 gift card to End of the Roll Langley from Jodi Steevess & the ‘VIP team.’ Her friend Annie Smith (right) nominated her for the award. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The winner of Aldergrove realtor’s $6,000 giveaway has been announced.

Local resident Melissa Mercer will receive $5,000 credit towards any renovation of her choice and a $1,000 gift card to End of the Roll Langley from Jodi Steevess & the ‘VIP team.’

The giveaway was announced in February to help residents affected by the floods, COVID, or “life in general.”

Residents were asked to nominate an Aldergrove resident by emailing a paragraph sharing the nominee’s story.

Mercer was nominated by her friend Annie Smith, who she met at her sons’ school. Mercer and Smith’s kids went to the same preschool.

Mercer had no idea about her nomination.

“It was a surprise for me. When I got to know about my win, I was very excited.”

The money was much-needed support for Mercer and her husband. Her husband recently lost a job due to a back injury.

The family wanted to renovate their house since they moved in, but their financial situation did not permit them to do “a whole lot.”

While the giveaway money is a “great help,” cash would have been more helpful for her, she said.

“Gas prices and prices of all things have gone up. I wish it was cash and I could put it towards bills.”

The family has not yet decided how they will use the money, but there is the front door and “lot many things” that could get a repair in their house.

She further shared that it was the couple’s dream to redo their kitchen, but the giveaway prize is limited, and they will have to stick to the budget. An Inclusion Langley employee, Mercer, lives in Aldergrove with her husband and two boys, age four and seven.

The family thanked Smith for nominating Mercer.

“A huge thank you and I her love her.”

Mercer expressed her gratitude to Steeves and said she feels blessed that the team chose her.

Jodi Steeves shared the opinion of other panel members in selecting Melissa as the best candidate. She was moved by her continued efforts to try and complete her home renovations on her own.

“Annie her friend, who nominated Melissa, said she was selfless and always thinking of others before herself,” Steeves added.

Aldergrove has always treated Steeves and her team “great” and as a thank you, she wanted to find a way to show her appreciation. The renovation contest fit that bill.

“We are so happy for Melissa and looking forward to seeing the final results.”

The winners of Steeves’ contest for kids with business ideas will be announced soon, too. George Kinnersley, Bill Cawthorne and Daryl Peloquin, part of Steeves’s VIP team, were the giveaway sponsors.

