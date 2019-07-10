Wishing, hoping, and remembering with the help of wings

The Langley Gardens at the Chartwell Seniors Complex is welcoming the public for their 5th annual butterfly release, Thursday, July 25. All proceeds are once again going towards the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Lianne Thomlinson, community relations manager at Chartwell, explained that a butterfly can have many meanings to people.

“The idea of releasing butterflies has a different significance in many cultures,” Thomlinson said. “Butterflies have replaced confetti at weddings because some people see them as a symbol for new beginnings. Other’s see them as a transition. They’re a pretty representation of moving into a new stage of life.”

No matter someone’s meaning, people of all ages are invited to take part at 8888 202 street where the event will begin at 2 p.m.

“Representatives from the hospital will be there to talk about event,” Thomlinson explained. “A poem about butterflies will also be read before the release.”

It is $10 per butterfly and reservations must be made in advance by calling 604-888-0228. Thomlinson said reservations are getting close to full.

Two-hundred butterflies will be supplied from FlutteryBuys farm in Langley and released in the Chartwell courtyard.

All ages are welcome to enter the event for free, even without the intention of releasing a butterfly.

People can enjoy refreshments and music from a harpist Miya Otake who has performed at all five releases.

Queen Bee, a character from BC children’s entertainment company As You Wish Princess Parties, will be there to teach kids about pollination.

Amongst all the activities, organizers of the Chartwell butterfly release are hoping people will come to show their support for the Langley Memorial Hospital.

“We’re hoping for $6000 this year. You always want to do better than the year before but any way we can improve the ER at Langley Memorial, we want to help,” Thomlinson said.

A silent auction features items up for bid that donated from community members and small Langley business. Different packages and products range from wine baskets to fitness trainers.

To date, $14,000 has been raised for Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation since 2015.

