Wishing, hoping, and remembering with the help of wings

Chartwell Gardens hosts 5th annual butterfly release for Langley Memorial Hospital

The Langley Gardens at the Chartwell Seniors Complex is welcoming the public for their 5th annual butterfly release, Thursday, July 25. All proceeds are once again going towards the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Lianne Thomlinson, community relations manager at Chartwell, explained that a butterfly can have many meanings to people.

“The idea of releasing butterflies has a different significance in many cultures,” Thomlinson said. “Butterflies have replaced confetti at weddings because some people see them as a symbol for new beginnings. Other’s see them as a transition. They’re a pretty representation of moving into a new stage of life.”

No matter someone’s meaning, people of all ages are invited to take part at 8888 202 street where the event will begin at 2 p.m.

“Representatives from the hospital will be there to talk about event,” Thomlinson explained. “A poem about butterflies will also be read before the release.”

It is $10 per butterfly and reservations must be made in advance by calling 604-888-0228. Thomlinson said reservations are getting close to full.

Two-hundred butterflies will be supplied from FlutteryBuys farm in Langley and released in the Chartwell courtyard.

All ages are welcome to enter the event for free, even without the intention of releasing a butterfly.

People can enjoy refreshments and music from a harpist Miya Otake who has performed at all five releases.

Queen Bee, a character from BC children’s entertainment company As You Wish Princess Parties, will be there to teach kids about pollination.

Amongst all the activities, organizers of the Chartwell butterfly release are hoping people will come to show their support for the Langley Memorial Hospital.

“We’re hoping for $6000 this year. You always want to do better than the year before but any way we can improve the ER at Langley Memorial, we want to help,” Thomlinson said.

Rear more: Langley seniors complex invites public to butterfly release

A silent auction features items up for bid that donated from community members and small Langley business. Different packages and products range from wine baskets to fitness trainers.

To date, $14,000 has been raised for Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation since 2015.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Big Brothers Big Sisters make big bucks with bottles

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley City dog owner warns of raccoon sightings

Brad Niessen suggests being aware of predators when walking dogs near Douglas Park

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged pot export ring in Langley, Surrey, Delta

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

UPDATE: crash cuts power to hundreds in Langley

Area near 48th Avenue and 200 Street has seen four serious accidents in just over two weeks

Langley-based Trinity Western University sprinter will run for Great Britain

Praise Olatoke from Scotland named to British team for European Under-20 Championships

$9800 donation to Langley Sources Food Bank

Save-On-Foods raises funds during “Share it Forward” campaign

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at Burnaby food court

No charges have been laid yet

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

‘N’ driver clocked going 187 km/h in 80 km/h zone

Driver, 18, charged with excessive speeding in Abbotsford

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Most Read