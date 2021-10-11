A greeting from our family to yours. (Aldergrove Star illustration)

Wishing you and yours the very best today

There’s so much to be thankful for, including you – our readers

From the Aldergrove Star family to you and yours, we’d like to wish you a very happy and safe Thanksgiving Day.

We have so much to be grateful for, and that’s been highlighted by all that we’ve gone through – during the past two years especially.

We know, too, there’s been much sacrifice and hardship for so many. Please know that our thoughts are with all of you who have lost so much.

But, may we encourage everyone to take a moment now to reflect, a little time to recognize all that we’ve overcome – individually and collectively – and take a second to acknowledge your strength and perseverance through it all.

There’s still so much to be thankful for, and we hope you can take a little time to celebrate that today.

