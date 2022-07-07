With COVID restrictions eased, Aldergrove prepares to beat heat at waterpark

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre will host a series of special summer fun events. (Special to The Star)

For waterpark lovers, the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) is bringing the heat (pun intended) with a variety of summer events.

With school finished and warm weather settling in, both residents and non-residents of Langley Township can head out for a fun time at the pool.

A series of special events are designed this summer for all age ranges.

Some, for instance, are specific to adults (19 and older), such as a Sip ‘n Dips series, where along with accessing the waterpark, guests will also have the option of being served alcohol and accessing an on-site food truck.

Admission for this kid-free event is $17 per person, which includes one beverage ticket. But advance online registration is required. No drop-ins are accepted.

This series is being offered a few Thursday nights this summer. The first was held July 7, with more to follow Aug. 4 and 25, as well as Sept. 8 and 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the last four nights.

On the other end of the age spectrum, youths ages 13 to 18 can enjoy their own night in the water.

For two nights this summer, (Thursdays, July 21 and Aug. 18) youth will takeover the waterpark. The pools, waterslides, and lazy river will be solely dedicated to them.

Including tax, the cost for admission will be $6.23. Again, pre-registration online is required.

Now for people of all ages, there is a series of four Dive-In Movie Nights planned this summer at ACUCC, as well.

In this case, people can enjoy a family-friendly film from the poolside or while float on their inflatables while watching the flick.

These shows run Thursdays, starting July 14 (Encanto) and 28 (Sing 2), from 7 to 9 p.m.

Then, Spider-Man: No Way Home will show Thursday, Aug. 11 and another movie (to be announced) will be shown on Thursday, Sept. 1. Both those shows will run 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The cost for the movie nights is $7 per person, and again advance online registration mandatory.

These events are beloved by the community, according to recreation manager Nikole Longhi, who basing it on turnout at past events, expects a full house.

“We’ve held these events last year with restrictions due to COVID, and we sold out,” she said. “People showed up and it was a massive success for the community so I’m excited to it continue.”

While the centre has a fitness centre and ice arena, it’s the pool (called the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience Waterpark) that draws the big numbers – especially during the summer months.

For more information on the events being held, check out their website.

Movie-goers enjoy a family-friendly movie on the big screen while floating in the Breaker Bay wave pool. (Special to The Star)