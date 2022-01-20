Workshop to teach kids about nature comes to Langley

Kids and parents can enjoy interactive workshops hosted by the Fraser River Discovery Centre. Its River Basin Days initiative is a monthly series of outdoor public programs geared towards families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fraser River Discovery Centre will share some of the lesser-known techniques for experiencing nature with Langley residents.

For this year’s first workshop under the River Basin Days initiative, the centre will invite up to 20 people and share expert knowledge on how to enjoy nature using all five human senses. On Saturday, the discovery centre’s staff will take participants through five activities based on sight, hearing, touch, smell, and taste.

Stephen Bruyneel, director of external relations and development, said that the activities would teach people creative ways to utilize their senses and learn more about nature.

“When we explore nature, we most often use our eyes to observe. We enjoy the view from the top of the mountain, the spray of the new flowers in spring, the colours of a sunset. But we have four other senses that are great at helping us connect with nature as well,” he said.

Though this is an annual event, it will be the discovery centre’s first time hosting the workshop in Langley’s Campbell Valley Regional Park. It will also be the first time covering the five senses topic. Bruyneel said he is excited to get feedback from the participants after the one-hour-long event. The feedback will help the centre plan future workshops.

“It will be interactive,” he added. “There will be activities that kids can do with their parents to get a better sense of what it is like to be in nature. This is an opportunity to feel the nature in a different way.”

Bruyneel shared that the team will follow all the provincial COVID-related guidelines, and participants will be asked to maintain social distancing, and wearing masks will be mandatory.

The activity will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Campbell Valley Regional Park, 20285 8th Ave. Participants must register online in advance of the event, he said. Up to 20 people can register and there can be up to five people in an individual group.

A family ticket is $15, and covers two adults and up to three children. An adult ticket (19 and older) is $6 while seniors (65 and older) and students are $5. Children’s tickets are $3 for ages three to 12 and those two and younger are free.

“While everyone is welcome, this workshop is aimed at children and their families,” he noted.

To register for the paid event, people can visit the discovery centre’s website, fraserriverdiscovery.org or email them at info@fraserriverdiscovery.org.

