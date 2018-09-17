Crowds line up outside of the Langley Events Centre on Sept. 16. (Photo provided)

World church leader speaks in Langley

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints gathered here to hear their prophet.

Nearly 5,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints filled the Langley Events Centre for the visit by the church’s president, Russell Nelson and other international church leaders on Sunday

Nelson, 94, held a special devotional and more than 4,600 church members were in LEC.

Hundreds more joined the devotional remotely across the province.

“Listening to the prophet up close and in person like that was a thrill and an experience of a lifetime for me” said Jenny Friesen who was in attendance with her husband, Scott, and their three boys.

Dave Coleman who travelled from Quesnel to be in attendance commented that “listening to President Nelson speak to members here in B.C. will be a cherished highlight for me.”

Nelson, a former surgeon, spoke primarily about nurturing families and the important role parents have in teaching children while they are young to honour God. He stressed the importance of fathers in assisting in rearing children and promised blessings “to the third and fourth generations” of those who would “study the scriptures together” and who “would pray regularly with their families.”

Nelson held a similar devotional to members of the Church in Washington State where he addressed nearly 50,000 people in Seattle Saturday. Since January this year, he has travelled to London, England; Jerusalem, Israel; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; Bengaluru, India; Bangkok, Thailand; Hong Kong, China; Honolulu, Hawaii; Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; as well as other cities across Canada, including Edmonton, Calgary, Raymond, Winnipeg, Montreal and Hamilton.

Nelson was accompanied by his wife, Wendy, and President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The visit offered a rare, in person, opportunity to hear President Nelson who is also revered by members of the Church as a prophet of God no different than Abraham, Moses, or Noah in the Bible.

The church is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has more than 16 million members around the world. In British Columbia, there are more than 30,000 Latter-day Saints. Additionally, of the Church’s 159 temples worldwide, nine are in Canada. The LDS church in Langley is the only one in this province.

 

The event attracted about 4,600 people to the LEC. (Photo provided)

