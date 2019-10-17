Worldwide ShakeOut day prepares people for earthquake safety

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek ducked under her desk at 10:17 a.m. to partake in annual drill

Langley City mayor Val van den Broek was in the midst of a meeting in her office with Surrey-Fleetwood MLA Jagrup Brar when the clock struck 10:17 a.m.

On Oct. 17, that time meant it was time to partake in ShakeOutBC drill, a yearly event to get people ready for when an earthquake occurs.

“We have to get used to doing it – train your body to know what to do when an earthquake happens,” mayor van den Broek said. “Practise, practise, practise.”

That practise meant that she, Brar, and millions of others worldwide stopped what they were doing to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” during international ShakeOut Earthquake Drills.

The goal is for people to find a safe space, typically a desk or table, to take cover before intense shaking knocks them down or drops something on top of them.

An announcement went over the intercom at Timms Community Centre, inviting people to participate in the drill if they wished.

ShakeOutBC drills, which last less than one minute, are completely voluntary, but employers are being encouraged to facilitate one at their place of work and people to participate if they’re at home.

“Make sure you have your kit ready,” the mayor added, emphasizing preparedness doesn’t just end with knowing how to get under a desk or table.

”You have to be prepared to be on your own for 72 hours now. Think about your pets and your medication. Have water for three days. If you have information, text, don’t call, because the help line will be tied up,” she said.

Mayor van den Broek suggested people buy a kit or inquire about them at Langley’s Emergency Prepardness Fair.

Read More: ‘How will we tell our kids we knew about the earthquake and did nothing?’

Find more information about earthquake preparedness at www.shakeoutbc.ca.

The British Columbia ShakeOut started in 2011 and is held on the third Thursday of October.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Diwali celebrations to be held across the world, including Langley

Just Posted

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake and release video of vehicle crossing into Blaine from Aldergrove

Cascades goal scoring king leading UFV to playoffs

Abbotsford Soccer Association product Gurmaan Jhaj establishes new goal mark

VIDEO: British couple vacationing detained after ‘accidentally’ crossing Langley-Lynden border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

And now for something completely different: Langley BMX champ qualifies for world pump bike competition

Violate Cejalvo calls the pedal-less racing something she ‘did on the side’

Sports briefs: Spartans swamp cascades, injuries plague Fraser Valley Thunderbirds, Langley golfers win in Richmond

Local interest sports stories

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Fans rally to bring back the Vancouver Grizzlies outside NBA pre-season game

Kawhi Leonard to play in Vancouver on Oct. 17

Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV killing granted bail

Harjot Singh Deo, arrested in May, was released from custody last week

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Patients who began taking opioids were prescribed smaller doses for shorter duration

Most Read