Yoga session with rabbits fills up fast at Langley’s shopping centre

Yoga event proceeds to benefit the Small Animal Rescue Society of BC which takes in unwanted rabbits

Real life bunnies will be there to cheer people doing yoga during the Easter celebration at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre. Proceeds from the April 9 yoga sessions event will benefit Small Animal Rescue Society of BC. (Langley Advance Times files)

Easter is almost here, and so are the Easter bunnies at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre. The local mall created yoga sessions with real-life bunnies from an animal welfare charity.

The two-week-long celebrations will start on April 1, and yoga sessions are planned for April 9. Through the campaign called Bunny Love, the local shopping centre, has partnered with the Small Animal Rescue Society of BC (SARSBC) to raise awareness and money for the benefit of rescue animals.

Tickets for the yoga sessions cost $10, and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to SARSBC. Canadian lifestyle company Lululemon is also part of the campaign and will provide some yoga swag to the guests visiting. Aishwarya Singh, the marketing coordinator at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, shared that all of the yoga sessions were completely booked within 12 hours of launching the campaign.

“It is so popular within the community,” she commented.

The event is back in person for the first time since 2019, after having to be offered virtually in the previous two years due to COVID.

Whether the bunnies will be released to hop around or kept separately from the crowd is yet to be decided. Singh said that the safety of the bunnies would be a key factor in making the decision.

“If it will too noisy for them, we may have to separate them from the crowd.,” she explained.

However, in that case, people would be able to play with furry friends after the yoga session.

Nicole Lotz, the marketing director of the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, said that she is excited to support the Small Animal Rescue Society.

“We are very happy to raise awareness about the bunnies that are currently in foster care and up for adoption,” she said.

Willowbrook is also offering its traditional photos with the Easter Bunny.

Hop on over to Willowbrook Shopping Centre this Easter season and welcome the Easter Bunny for visits, photos and tons of fun! 💕 𝘽𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙮 𝙇𝙤𝙫𝙚 is in the air from April 1 – 16, 2022. Visit https://t.co/pQQcRFev4s to book your reservation 🐰#ShopWillowbrook pic.twitter.com/fyi9tVVNfI — Willowbrook Shopping Centre (@WillowbrookBC) March 15, 2022

Until April 16, people would also be able to hang out in the Easter garden and pose with a six-foot visitor.

While walk-ins for the photo session are available, too, it is recommended to pre-book a photo package online. The packages can cost people anywhere between $16.99 to $21.99 plus taxes.

