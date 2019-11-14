Young Agrarians want to connect Langley farmers with Langley landowners

Ashlee Brillert, Fraser Valley’s Land Matcher, will host a Land Link workshop on Nov. 23 at Langley Mennonite Fellowship Church. (Young Agrarians/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Whether you’re a farmer looking for land or a landowner looking for a farmer, the Land Linking Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 23, is designed for networking and learn about services offered by the B.C. Land Matching Program (BCLMP).

Delivered by Young Agrarians at Langley Mennonite Fellowship Church, 20997 40 Ave, young farmers are aided with finding land to lease and how to can they establish a mutually beneficial agreement with landowners.

Ashlee Brillert, a land matcher with Young Agrarians, looks after Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley; she’ll be present on Nov. 23 to educate attendees and field questions.

“Finding access to land is something personally that I’ve had troubles with in the past,” Brillert said, who is also directly involved in agriculture.

“The workshop gives young farmers the nuts and bolts of accessing land and the possibilities of match making to find a suitable peice of land for a particular farming project.”

Brillert said there will be lot’s of conversation to be had at the workshop, as well as a panel discussion with people who have gone through the program.

BCLMP additionally offers an online inventory of B.C. land opportunities, referrals to business and technical support services, and even business planning assessment aid.

Since 2013, Young Agrarians has hosted 23 Land Linking events across Southern B.C. The program is fully funded by the Province of B.C.

Despite the workshop being billed for “young farmers,” Brillert said that is certainly not in referral to someone’s age, but in their agricultural experience.

“You don’t have to come with a plan – if you’re just interested in seeing what the opportunities are for, maybe your acreage, or how to get stared, everyone is welcome,” Brillert explained.

The Land Linking Workshop is free to attend and runs all afternoon on Nov, 23, 1 to 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP on eventbrite.

People can additionally visit www.youngagrarians.org to dig up more information on the organization.

