Ashlee Brillert, Fraser Valley’s Land Matcher, will host a Land Link workshop on Nov. 23 at Langley Mennonite Fellowship Church. (Young Agrarians/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Young Agrarians want to connect Langley farmers with Langley landowners

Land Linking workshop runs 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

Whether you’re a farmer looking for land or a landowner looking for a farmer, the Land Linking Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 23, is designed for networking and learn about services offered by the B.C. Land Matching Program (BCLMP).

Delivered by Young Agrarians at Langley Mennonite Fellowship Church, 20997 40 Ave, young farmers are aided with finding land to lease and how to can they establish a mutually beneficial agreement with landowners.

Ashlee Brillert, a land matcher with Young Agrarians, looks after Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley; she’ll be present on Nov. 23 to educate attendees and field questions.

“Finding access to land is something personally that I’ve had troubles with in the past,” Brillert said, who is also directly involved in agriculture.

“The workshop gives young farmers the nuts and bolts of accessing land and the possibilities of match making to find a suitable peice of land for a particular farming project.”

Brillert said there will be lot’s of conversation to be had at the workshop, as well as a panel discussion with people who have gone through the program.

BCLMP additionally offers an online inventory of B.C. land opportunities, referrals to business and technical support services, and even business planning assessment aid.

Since 2013, Young Agrarians has hosted 23 Land Linking events across Southern B.C. The program is fully funded by the Province of B.C.

Despite the workshop being billed for “young farmers,” Brillert said that is certainly not in referral to someone’s age, but in their agricultural experience.

“You don’t have to come with a plan – if you’re just interested in seeing what the opportunities are for, maybe your acreage, or how to get stared, everyone is welcome,” Brillert explained.

The Land Linking Workshop is free to attend and runs all afternoon on Nov, 23, 1 to 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP on eventbrite.

Read More: Budding Farmer’s invited to agricultural workshop, Small is Beautiful

People can additionally visit www.youngagrarians.org to dig up more information on the organization.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Candlelight vigil shines a light on domestic violence in Langley

Just Posted

New Langley City mayor’s gala dedicated to Mom

Val van den Broek partners with Mounties to raise money for women’s health care at Langley hospital

PHOTOS: First look inside Aldergrove’s new FreshCo

Aldergrove got its first taste of the Sobeys’ franchise on Thursday

VIDEO: Gun scare at Walnut Grove Secondary school was ‘unloaded pellet gun’

Police called in after photo circulated on social media

Thief boosted cash registers in Lower Mainland crime spree

Langley, Coquitlam, Burnaby, and New West were all hit, police say

Affordable housing for Langley seniors to open by early 2021

Emmaus Place is a partnership between a local church and goverment agencies

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

Bus drivers to refuse overtime as talks break down between Unifor, Coast Mountain

Overtime ban could disrupt 10-15 per cent of bus service in Metro Vancouver

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Teri McGrath and South Okanagan senior’s centre members presented 150 signature petition to local MLA

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Black Press career fair happening now at Langley Events Centre

Find your dream job at the Black Press career fair

Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Most Read