Young Aldergrove artists who work together, win together

Ally Gallagher’s chalk submission of the children in her neighbourhood working together is the winner of a chalk drawing contest that was open to Aldergrove residents. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove resident Jillian Price has won the bouncy castle.

She was a part of the townhome community that entered real estate agent Victoria Mejia’s chalk drawing contest last month.

Together with Aly Gallagher, local children united to draw the word “together” in chalk as well as the accompanying art to illustrate the best things about living in Aldergrove.

Flowers, animals, and sunshine were just some of the drawings that were part of the large-scale project; the photo submitted featured the eight participants proudly showing of their artwork.

Mejia said all together there were about 20 different entries to choose from.

“Those that did enter into the contest did a great job and were very inspiring,” she told The Star.

As promised, the winner will receive a bouncy castle.

Gallagher will be holding a barbeque next weekend where the bouncy castle will be set up and the kids will celebrate their victory by uniting together once again.

“I also dropped off water bottles for all the kids who participated in the contest,” Mejia added.

She said she held the contest as a way to do something to raise community spirit with all of the COVID restrictions still in place.

The drawing contest was open for the bulk on June and closed on Friday, June 25. It was open to Aldergrove residents only.

