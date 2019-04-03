Young Langley athletes collecting coats for those in need

Langley Thunder minor lacrosse teams are collecting new and used coats for a Coats for Kids drive.

Langley Thunder lacrosse teams are collecting coats for those in need. Submitted photo

Langley Thunder minor lacrosse teams are collecting new and gently used outerwear for the first Coats for Kids drive.

The drive runs until the end of May, and was initiated after Kasey Hastings, coach of the PeeWee A2 team suggested the idea, and challenged other Langley A teams to take part.

“We wanted to do something to give back to kids in our community. Our kids are contributing to the community by supporting other kids in need. We want to create well-rounded humans that understand what a community needs to be healthy and strong. By supporting community members in need, we are creating a stronger community for everyone,” explained Hastings.

Our PeeWee A2 has put a challenge out to other Langley A teams 👍Who will collect the most coats for a great cause⁉️We will be collecting your clean unwanted coats from now until the end of May! Please DM for more details. #langleythunder #langleythunderlacrosse #coatsforkids pic.twitter.com/34Nl2Go7SN — Langley Lacrosse (@LangleyMinorLax) March 27, 2019

The fundraiser plays into the young athletes’ competitive nature, as the team which collects the most coats gets to choose the charity to donate them to.

“It’s a sense of community and a way to give back. They learn so much through organized sports, it’s another way to learn character and become better, bigger people,” added Shauna Colquhoun who has a child on the lacrosse team.

Hastings explained Langley lacrosse is a “community-based” association, and added no person works alone.

“Lacrosse has deep roots in our Aboriginal community, which is directly tied to our school curriculum’s First People’s Principles of Learning. Athletes are taking the ideas that they are learning at our community schools and growing them in a positive way through community sports and participation. A community is only as strong as its weakest link.”

For more information or to donate to the coat drive, email social@langleythunder.ca.

