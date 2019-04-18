Members of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble performed at Langley Township council on Monday, April 16. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Young ukulele players wow Langley audience

The performance highlights several upcoming concerts.

The Langley Ukulele Ensemble dropped by the Township council chambers on Monday to serenade politicians and audience alike.

Members of the Ensemble’s Senior B band performed three numbers – the William Tell Overture, John Lennon’s Imagine, and a medly of pop hits from the past.

Ensemble director Paul Luongo mentioned that this year will be the 25th anniversary of the group’s annual tour to Hawaii, a high point in their year.

The Hawaii tour takes place from July 10 t0 20, but there are several other concerts closer to Langley coming up before that.

Ensemble members will be performing at the Vancouver Opera Open House on Sunday, April 28 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza.

From May 16 to 19, they’ll be going on a smaller-scale tour, heading to Victoria.

The ensemble has been playing in Langley and farther afield for more than 35 years now.

