Youngsters need not apply for this Langley club

Membership in this Magnolia Gardens 100-plus group is based on residency and date of birth only

No youngsters allowed are allowed in this club.

They jokingly label themselves the Magnolia 100+ Club.

It’s a group of six residents living at the Langley City care centre on Glover Road who are eligible to be members of the club because they’re all 100 years or older.

The Magnolia Gardens retirement community group features: 101-year-old Gwendoline “Peg” Grant; Anna “Marge” Britton, Ethel Paterson, and Noel Butcher, all 100 years old; as well as Agnes Thompson who’s 101; and Murial Morgan the oldest at 103.

Their anxious for new members to join.

