Normally, antique tractor pulls are a feature of the annual Aldergrove Fair and other community events. But this year, COVID-19 forced a virtual version of the event. Fraser Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association is holding a drive-by version this Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Eagle Acres dairy farm near Fort Langley. (Brianna Anderson/special to Langley Advance Times file)

Your one and only chance to watch an antique tractor pull this year happens this Saturday in Fort Langley

It is a "perfect" sport for social distancing, spokesperson says

At antique tractor pulls, you don’t want people getting close to the action for fairly obvious reasons, a trait that makes it ideal for a socially distanced event, according to Fort Langley resident Sandy Hope, treasurer of the Fraser Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association.

“It’s easy for us because you’ve got equipment [running] and you don’t want to get close,” Hope told the Langley Advance Times.

“We stay apart from each other. It’s perfect.”

However, viewers tend to watch from grandstands, and under those conditions, it is just not possible to maintain the six feet of separation required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, competitions are held at the Aldergrove fair as well as other community events in Chilliwack and Agassiz, all of which have been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus.

RELATED: Aldergrove Fair goes virtual

So this year, it will be a different, drive-by kind of event, there will be only one, and it will be held at the Eagle Acres dairy farm at 8796 240 Street near Fort Langley on Saturday, Aug 8 from, roughly, 11 am. to 3 p.m..

Hope said the response so far has been good, with as many as 30 participants planning to come.

It appears many of the people who normally watch the contests at the different fairs are planning to attend, based on the online messages he’s seen.

“They’re bringing their families,” Hope noted.

Farm owner Brian Anderson said it will be the only opportunity this year for people to watch an antique tractor pull.

“They’re not going to do it anywhere else.”

Viewers can stay in their cars to watch the proceeding as part of Eagle Acres “SaFarmi Drive-Thru” which has a fee of $10 per vehicle

“Our social distancing is —everyone is in their vehicles,” Anderson explained.

READ ALSO: South Langley’s next generation of tractor pullers

Tractor pulling, which also known as power pulling, is a motorsport competition, which requires modified tractors to pull a heavy sled along a 35 ft wide, 300 ft. long track, with the winner being the tractor that pulls the sledge farthest.


