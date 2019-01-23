(Junior Achievement Facebook page)

Youth business group starts Langley chapter

Students in Grades 10 to 12 can learn about business as part of JA.

High school students interested in learning about business can sign up for the program that used to be called Junior Achievement.

The JA Company Program has a Langley group starting up Jan. 29.

Jesse Levitt, of Leavitt Machinery, will host the JA mentoring group for Grades 10 to 12.

The group will meet Tuesdays 6 to 8 p.m. from Jan. 29 to May 21 at the Leavitt corporate office in Port Kells.

The program is designed to help young people develop job and leadership skills. There’s also awards and scholarships through JABC and it helps young people build their CVs for post-secondary school and the job market.

And best of all, it’s free for local youth, because of sponsorship.

The deadline to register is Jan. 25. Go to jabc.ca/companyprogram.

JA British Columbia (JABC) is a member of JA Canada and part of JA Worldwide (JA), the world’s largest not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating young people about business. Since 1955, British Columbia schools have relied on JA to inspire and prepare youth to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. Last year, almost 40,000 BC students benefited from JABC programs delivered free of charge by volunteers from local business communities, who bring their real-life experience into the classroom. JABC programs focus on work readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship, giving students the confidence and skills they need to become the next generation of business and community leaders. To learn more visit jabc.ca.

In 2017/2018, 1,033 students and 64 volunteer mentors participated in the JA Company Program across B.C. In November 2018, a JA Company Program from Kamloops was selected to represent Canada in the JA Americas Company of the Year Competition in Lima Peru. To learn more about the JA Company Program visit jabc.ca/companyprogram.

Previous story
Dr. Keith Lamont, founder of Langley Community Music School, passed away at age 89

Just Posted

Langley police seek suspect in fake cop case

A warrant has been issued for the man who allegedly impersonated a Mountie in Langley in 2017.

Team BC advancing undefeated in junior nationals

A Langley-based team is 6-0, thus far, at the Canadian curling championships.

VIDEO: Rivermen back on the ice in Langley tonight

In their game against West Kelowna tonight, Langley’s junior A hockey team gets into action at 7:15.

Langley serves as backdrop to pair of competing short films

In the 20th annual Crazy8s Film competition, two of six producers will be filming in Langley.

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds perched in first place

Minor midgets, including several from Langley, hit the ice again on Friday.

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Cannabis sales up 25% in November as overall retail sales fall 0.9%

Cannabis store sales totalled $54 million in the first full month of legal recreational pot sales

LNG Canada support far outweighs protests, CEO says

Andy Calitz vows completion on schedule at B.C. Natural Resource Forum

B.C. Green Party leader calls for Assistant Deputy Speaker to step aside

Weaver alleges whistleblower was fired after looking into the Liberal MLA’s expenses

B.C. man says he was evicted due to ‘personal vendetta’ against his toddler

Matt Astifan says he has tried to do what he can but a young child will always make some noise

Case of B.C. man caught with 27,500 fentanyl pills thrown out due to Charter breach

‘Ambiguous’ signal by drug sniffer dog Doodz leads to B.C. Supreme Court decision

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque guilty of breaching conditions

Bourque is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 8

Men allegedly tied to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug busts

Nanaimo RCMP have made multiple arrests and seized drugs, weapons and cash

VIDEO: Soon-to-be-extinct caribou moved to B.C. interior

The three caribou are being held in pens north of Revelstoke

Most Read