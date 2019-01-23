Youth business group starts Langley chapter

Students in Grades 10 to 12 can learn about business as part of JA.

High school students interested in learning about business can sign up for the program that used to be called Junior Achievement.

The JA Company Program has a Langley group starting up Jan. 29.

Jesse Levitt, of Leavitt Machinery, will host the JA mentoring group for Grades 10 to 12.

The group will meet Tuesdays 6 to 8 p.m. from Jan. 29 to May 21 at the Leavitt corporate office in Port Kells.

The program is designed to help young people develop job and leadership skills. There’s also awards and scholarships through JABC and it helps young people build their CVs for post-secondary school and the job market.

And best of all, it’s free for local youth, because of sponsorship.

The deadline to register is Jan. 25. Go to jabc.ca/companyprogram.

JA British Columbia (JABC) is a member of JA Canada and part of JA Worldwide (JA), the world’s largest not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating young people about business. Since 1955, British Columbia schools have relied on JA to inspire and prepare youth to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. Last year, almost 40,000 BC students benefited from JABC programs delivered free of charge by volunteers from local business communities, who bring their real-life experience into the classroom. JABC programs focus on work readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship, giving students the confidence and skills they need to become the next generation of business and community leaders. To learn more visit jabc.ca.

In 2017/2018, 1,033 students and 64 volunteer mentors participated in the JA Company Program across B.C. In November 2018, a JA Company Program from Kamloops was selected to represent Canada in the JA Americas Company of the Year Competition in Lima Peru. To learn more about the JA Company Program visit jabc.ca/companyprogram.