You’ve Gotta Have Friends! Especially on Friday the thirteenth…

Local community engagment group celebrates anniversary with music, food, and human connections

You’ve Gotta Have Friends (YGHF) is not just a Bette Midler song, it’s a Langley initiative to get people outside and socializing with each other.

The group responsible for providing company over coffee and countless socials in the community is celebrating their “lucky 13th” anniversary…fittingly on Friday the 13th…with the final installment of Boppin’ in the Plaza.

Boppin’ is hosted three times over the summer with live music that people of all ages are welcome to come dance to.

After years of hosting the gathering in Douglas Park, Boppin’ moved to McBurney Plaza earlier this year, which organizers say literally brings everyone closer together.

Pat Weibelzahl, one of the founders of YGHF, said though it’s an anniversary marker, the event will be all in good fun.

“Nothing we do is too terribly formal,” she laughed. “We’ll say a few words and have a little opening ceremony. There will be face painting by Gabrielle and the M&M food truck.”

The latter Weibelzahl said is of great importance because people tend to relax when food present. “We meet over food in restaurants once a week because having that aspect, food, makes it more comforting and familiar for people.”

A YGHF favourite, Six Gun Romeo, will then take the stage from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., providing some familiar tunes while guests bop around, chit-chat, and most importantly, make friends.

“We’re really talking about stopping isolation,” Weibelzahl said. “Lot’s of people in the community aren’t connected.”

Christmas gatherings, friendship mixers, community awards, and lots of coffee sipped together inside Langley cafe’s – and the YGHF office at 20510 Fraser Hwy – are all regular efforts held to fight loneliness in Langley.

The party on Friday, Sept. 13, will celebrate all of YGHF’s efforts while continuing to bring the community together.

As always, their bubble machine will be there to provide some fun for the kids who come out too.

Boppin’ is absolutely free to attend and open to absolutely anyone.

People can visit the YGHA website at www.youvegottahavefriends.ca for more information on Boppin’ in the Plaza and other upcoming events.

