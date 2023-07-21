IN OUR VIEW: Attacks cast a long shadow on Langley

Public was left shaken after day of killings across the community

A RCMP SUV near 200th Street and the Langley Bypass, with bullet holes in its windshield after the shooting incident on July 25, 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)

On July 25, 2022, Jordan Goggin roamed Langley, shooting people who were out on the streets between midnight and 5:45 a.m., only stopped when he was shot and killed by police.

Most locals first became aware of the unfolding tragedy when their cellphones started screaming with a provincial emergency alert at around 6:19 a.m. one year ago.

It took hours for a complete picture of events to emerge. But by the end of the day, Langley’s residents knew that Goggin had murdered two people and wounded two more.

That day has left residents feeling less safe as a community.

Langley has been dealing with big city problems for some time, as we’ve grown from a semi-rural suburb on the outer edge of Metro Vancouver, into a major community with more than 150,000 residents.

Although we’ve had alarming gang shootings and assaults in the past, this was something new – a roving gunman selecting victims seemingly at random.

We still don’t know what motivated Goggin, nor how he chose his targets. We don’t know if he was specifically trying to attack homeless people, or if he was just choosing targets of opportunity.

The only thing we can do now is to make what can be known public.

Police agencies and the BC Coroners’ Service should publicly commit to a full investigation of the circumstances surrounding the shootings, and to giving that information to the community in a timely manner.

There will never be a trial in this case. There isn’t some kind of official justice to be found in a courtroom.

Many of the answers may have died with Goggin, himself. But the community scarred by this incident deserves to have as much of the truth shared as possible.

PREVIOUSLY: Informal vigil to support Langley’s vulnerable in wake of shooting

– M.C.

• Stay tuned for more

IHITLangleyMass shootings