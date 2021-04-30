Langley City Hall oversees a fast-growing community. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City Hall oversees a fast-growing community. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley is a pretty big small town, with growing clout

We’re getting more powerful. What do we do with that?

The paradox of Langley is that people who move here often say they want that “small town” or rural feeling.

The end result of that has been a community with a combined population, including City and Township, that’s somewhere around 160,000 people, and it’s been growing even faster during the pandemic.

That’s pretty big for that small town feel.

Looking at the real estate numbers and the patterns of development in Metro Vancouver, it seems that the pandemic has only supercharged the trends that were already in place – people desperate to find space for growing families or to move closer to greenery and farmland have been flooding in.

That’s about to matter quite a lot, because the Canadian Census starts next month.

The census will mean realignments in provincial and federal riding boundaries, it will mean a rebalancing in everything from how many seats Langley gets on regional organizations like TransLink to how important the fate of our local economy is in distant Ottawa.

Langley is no Vancouver, and it’s no Surrey, but it’s in the next rank of cities now in B.C.

Before the official census numbers come back, it might be a good idea to consider a couple of things about our status as one of the fastest-growing communities in B.C.

What kind of a community do we want to be? Do we want to be a place where people live and play, or do we want to keep expanding our commercial and industrial capacity, generating jobs as fast as we generate new residents? What about cultural amenities, like live performance spaces, public or for-profit? How important is it to have more public squares and gathering places, especially considering how many and varied our neighbourhoods are?

If you have strong feelings about any of these decisions, you’d better let your mayor and council know soon. Langley’s already a pretty big small town.

– M.C.

EditorialsLangleyOpinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

D.W. Poppy Secondary is the latest school added to Fraser Health’s list of school exposures in Langley. (Google)
D.W. Poppy Secondary School member tests positive for COVID-19

As of Thursday, there were 16 Langley District schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list

Langley City Hall oversees a fast-growing community. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley is a pretty big small town, with growing clout

We’re getting more powerful. What do we do with that?

There are six games left for the Vancouver Giants in this COVID-modified season, and they're currently sitting 9-7. (Paige Bednorz/Special to Black Press Media)
Just minutes left, Kelowna snatches victory from Giants

The Langley-based WHL team, which fell 4-3, will face off against Victoria on Saturday night

Meridian and Ralph’s Farm Markets will be hiding treasure in local parks close to their Lower Mainland stores. (Special to The News)
Langley grocers hiding gift cards in parks

Meridian and Ralph’s Farm Market’s spring treasure hunt will take place Saturday

Tenants at a Langley Township-owned home on 80th Avenue say they won’t leave despite an eviction letter dated for April 30, 2021. (Eviction Defense Network/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Renters refuse to leave Langley Township-owned home in face of Friday eviction notice

They’re holding out for a Tenancy Branch hearing scheduled for early May

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Most Read