Carbon Engineering’s pilot project at Squamish B.C. began in 2018, extracting carbon dioxide from air to convert to liquid fuel. (Carbon Engineering)

Carbon Engineering’s pilot project at Squamish B.C. began in 2018, extracting carbon dioxide from air to convert to liquid fuel. (Carbon Engineering)

Our View: Carbon plan a huge deal for Canada

If Ottawa can stick to its guns, things will change, and for the better

Last Friday, the federal Liberal government released its long-awaited detailed plan for fighting climate change.

Hardly anyone noticed.

With a vaccine finally arriving, COVID-19 still spreading, and, oh yeah, Christmas right around the corner, it’s hard to get people to get excited about a 79-page document filled with arcane details about energy-efficient renovations and car charging stations.

But if the measures in this plan are put into place, it will transform Canada.

The response to the plan from environmentalists was generally positive, the federal Conservatives groused about it killing the economy, and doubtless, as with all plans this large, there will be some firms that find themselves on the losing end.

But in general, the plan seems sensible, thought-out, and aimed at growing Canadian industries and jobs. There’s a huge focus on retrofitting everything from homes to industrial workplaces to hospitals to schools for energy efficiency. We’ll see subsidies for electric cars stay in place, but also programs to buy thousands of electric buses. The use of coal for power is to end in a decade.

Doubtless some elements of the plan will change as it runs headlong into the realities of the future. But the broad strokes are surprisingly ambitious for the Liberals.

They’re also far overdue. The Liberals should have done this in 2015. The Conservatives should have done it in the mid-2000s. The previous Liberal government should have done it in the 1990s, and so on.

The benefits of a carbon-neutral economy will include doing our part to slow and stop climate change. But they will also include cleaner skies and fewer lung cancers. We ought to have done it years ago.

Here’s hoping the Liberals stick to their guns, and deliver on once-in-a-generation change.

– M.C.

Climate crisisEditorialsLangleyOpinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Our View: Long winter, but hope for the spring

Just Posted

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce CEO said businesses who traditionally didn’t have much of an internet presence, now do (Langley Advance Times file)
It could be a good Boxing Day for Langley merchants

Lessons

Carbon Engineering’s pilot project at Squamish B.C. began in 2018, extracting carbon dioxide from air to convert to liquid fuel. (Carbon Engineering)
Our View: Carbon plan a huge deal for Canada

If Ottawa can stick to its guns, things will change, and for the better

Meet Jake, Harley, and Kate, whose names decorate a tree in Langley City’s Hunter Park (special to Langley Advance Times)
How ‘Jake’s Tree’ came to be planted in Langley’s Hunter Park

An anonymous fan of the unofficial memorial to three beloved dogs has added Christmas decorations

Township firefighters were called to a fire in the 22100 block of 16th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: One found dead after firefighters called to battle blaze at South Langley rural property

Investigation is ongoing

Chad Friesen. leader of the First Walnut Grove Scout troop, added another former Christmas tree to the pile at Walnut Grove Secondary in 2019. This holiday season, the troop will be back, because the school has a long driveway that allows COVID-19 distancing. Some tree chipping events in Langley have had to be cancelled. (Langley Advance Times file)
There will be fewer tree chipping events in Langley this year, but they will occur

Some community groups have been able to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions, while others have not

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Man pepper-sprays Subway worker during attempted robbery in Abbotsford

Victim was not seriously injured in incident on Wednesday night

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

Merritt RCMP ask members of the public for compassion after a fatal shooting earlier this month outside the city’s detachment. (Black Press Media files)
Top Merritt Mountie asks for compassion after traumatic death

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences

Yunesit'in (Stone), west of Williams Lake, is one of six First Nation communities comprising the Tsilhqot'in Nation. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Privacy commissioner rules B.C. giving enough COVID-19 info after First Nations’ complaint

3 First Nations argued the government violated the Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act

Most Read