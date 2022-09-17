Condos under construction in Langley City in August, 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)

Condos under construction in Langley City in August, 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)

OUR VIEW: Civic governments can’t tackle housing affordability alone

That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try – or that housing won’t be on the ballot this fall

Everyone running for office in Langley this October seems to have one thing in common so far: all of them are going to do something about the price of housing.

Whether they’re part of a slate or independent, every single candidate who has put out a statement or announced their intentions says they want to do something about the deranged price of housing.

Rent is too high. Buying costs you an arm and a leg. Homelessness keeps getting worse.

This makes for an interesting election. Everyone agrees what the problem is. Now they have to sell their solutions.

We’re going to see an election where our would-be mayors and councillors vigorously compete on what is a dense, difficult policy question – what’s the best way for a municipal government to bring down the price of housing?

Is it cutting red tape to increase the speed of development? Is it greater density? Is it opening up existing neighbourhoods to infill development? Is it prioritizing co-ops, co-housing, seniors housing, and subsidized housing? Is it partnerships with BC Housing?

Each slate and independent candidate is going to have to convince voters that not only can they bring in the best policies, they can also implement those policies effectively.

But the truth is, while municipal politicians are an important part of the process, they can’t solve this problem alone. The unhinged boom in housing prices has been a worldwide phenomenon. New Zealand, Britain, and the U.S. have all seen similar superheated markets.

There are key things local governments can do, but the heaviest lifting will be done by provincial and federal leaders, and by Canada’s central bank. We’re not going to solve a worldwide housing issue around the council table in a single medium-sized suburb.

– M.C.

affordable housingAldergroveBC municipal electionLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

Condos under construction in Langley City in August, 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)
OUR VIEW: Civic governments can’t tackle housing affordability alone

Langley Regional Airport, along with Pitt Meadows and Fort Langley Airport, are seeing the resumption of services for cross-border travellers as of Friday, Sept. 16. (Langley Advance Times files)
Border guards return to Langley, Pitt Meadows Airports

The Thunder scored a combined 31 goals in games one and two (which featured an additional 15:41 of overtime) but since then, the team has found the back of the net 23 in three consecutive losses. (Photo courtesy of Gary Ahuja/Langley Thunder)
Langley Thunder on the brink of elimination

Greg Anderson is an Indigenous craftsman from North Ontario who is selling handmade drums at Langley’s first ever powwow. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Currently running at LEC: community’s first-ever powwow