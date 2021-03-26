Maple Ridge has banned cycling on sidewalks. (THE NEWS/files)

Our View: Cycling needs big boost to reach its potential

$400 million for bike lanes in Canada is a good start

Ottawa’s recently announced $14.9 billion investment in public transit includes a chunk of change that will help users of the humble bicycle.

About $400 million over five years is set aside to build new bike lanes, bike paths, trails, and pedestrian bridges across the country. Some of that money will doubtless settle on our community, where it can be put immediately to good use – local cyclists can doubtless already think of a few stretches of road that would be less harrowing with a bike lane.

During the pandemic, thousands of Canadians rediscovered the joy of cycling. With gyms closed and road trips officially discouraged, getting outdoors for some fresh air, exercise, and often family time was easily achieved on two wheels.

Cycling promotes good overall health, it’s fun (when it’s not dumping rain) and it’s a clean, carbon-free method of transportation. It’s not even that hard to get up hills if you buy one of the new electric assist bikes.

READ MORE: Langley overpass wins cycling infrastructure award

READ MORE: Maple Ridge cycling enthusiast giving the gift of riding to others

Unfortunately, despite a lot of talk by politicians, bike infrastructure tends to come near the bottom of priority lists. With thousands of new cyclists created by the pandemic, perhaps this federal investment will be the first sign of a real increase in taking cycling seriously as a method of transportation in Canada.

If you enjoy cycling, let your MLA and MP know, and phone up your mayor and a couple of councillors as well.

We need new bike trails and lanes, but also changes in the way we design cities and new buildings – we need dedicated bike parking, easier access to parking lots, schools, and civic buildings in a way that keeps cyclists safe from auto traffic.

It’s going to cost a lot more than $400 million to make the needed upgrades across Canada, and it’ll take more political action, at all levels, to make cycling a really key part of our transportation mix.

– M.C.

AldergroveCyclingEditorialsLangleyMaple Ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Our View: Province must take lead on keeping housing affordable

Just Posted

A motor vehicle accident closed 56th Avenue on Friday afternoon for several hours between 58 Crescent through 276 Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The Star)
BREAKING: Motor vehicle crash in Aldergrove sends two to hospital Friday afternoon

56th Avenue was closed for several hours between 58 Crescent through 276 Street

The Leadership Team of the Vancouver Giants for this season will be captain Alex Kannok Leiper (centre) and assistant captains Tristan Nielsen (left) and Eric Florchuk. (Dan O’Connor/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Giants let Kannok Leipert keep the ‘C’

Forwards Tristan Nielsen and Eric Florchuk were names assistant captains

Fraser Health is responsible for contract tracing when COVID exposures happen in the community. (CDC)
Fraser Health identifies COVID-19 exposure at Langley City restaurant

This is the first public exposure alert issued for the community since November

The Vancouver Giants take on the number 1 team in the league when they play the Kamloops Blazers Friday, March 26, 2021. The public can watch online. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
Langley-based Vancouver Giants have first game Friday in Kamloops hockey bubble

Fraser Health is still deciding how soon it can get a vaccination… Continue reading

This Shoppers Drug Mart in Walnut Grove seen here in an undated Google photo has had an employee test positive for COVID-19, parent company Loblaws announced Friday, March 26. The business located at 20159 88th Ave. has not been listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure. (Google photo)
Employee at Walnut Grove Shoppers tests positive for COVID-19

Business is not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Courthouse in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man who brutally murdered wife must serve 11 years before applying for parole

A jury found Rizig Hamet Bona, 47, guilty of second-degree murder following a seven-week trial

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Police concerned missing Prince George boy hitchhiked out of Hixon area

Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, are continuing just outside of Hixon

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, Connected Coast project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Most Read