Langley Memorial Hospital’s new ER was on the verge of opening on May 3 when this photo was taken. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Memorial Hospital’s new ER was on the verge of opening on May 3 when this photo was taken. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Our View: Plan for future of Langley hospitals now

Every expansion in recent years has come long after it was needed

Langley has been waiting for upgrades to its hospital for years, and then all of them arrived suddenly and at once.

The new ER is opened this week, after years of lobbying, fundraising, and finally construction. It follows the creation of a brand-new MRI clinic that will make life more convenient for thousands of local patients who need a scan.

Finally, later this year, we’re expecting to see the grand opening of Langley’s freestanding hospice facility on the hospital grounds.

It’s been decades since we saw a construction blitz on this scale at Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH).

The expansion and upgrade of the hospital’s maternity ward in 2014 was the last big change to the building’s health care services. Before that, it was the expansion of the building in the 1990s – an expansion that wasn’t fully staffed for some time, as it’s easier to build structures than to hire enough nurses and doctors to fill the wards.

Every one of the major upgrades in this century has been accompanied by a big community effort. The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Auxiliary have raised funds, galas have been thrown, politicians have been pressed for results.

It is past time we had a long-term needs-based plan for hospital and health care expansion in Langley and its neighbouring communities.

Langley, Surrey, Abbotsford, and Maple Ridge are all among the fastest growing communities in the Lower Mainland. The need for health care will only increase, and that increase is, at least in part, predictable.

It’s time for governments in British Columbia to commit to a plan that lays out what happens in 2025, 2030, 2040, and even beyond. When will LMH get another wing? What about another full hospital, a cancer clinic, a trauma centre?

Long term planning will give every generation the confidence that our health is taken seriously.

– M.C.

EditorialsOpinion

Previous story
Our View: Nurses never faltered during pandemic

Just Posted

Then-minister Rich Coleman, escorted by Victoria Police, makes his way to the east wing amid a protest blocking the legislature entrances before the throne speech in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. money laundering inquiry testimony ends today with reappearance of Rich Coleman

Responsible for the gaming file off and on from 2001 to 2013, Coleman been recalled after his initial testimony to the Cullen Commission last month

Langley Memorial Hospital’s new ER was on the verge of opening on May 3 when this photo was taken. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Our View: Plan for future of Langley hospitals now

Every expansion in recent years has come long after it was needed

A concept plan for a public space in Aldergrove where the Alder Inn once stood at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway. (Special to The Star)
Future plans for vacant Alder Inn site stalled amid Township council disagreements

A flexible outdoor plaza with seating, storage, and artistic decor has been proposed for $250K

Shannon Todd Booth, Carissa Halley and Kathy Derksen paid the new Langley Hospice a visit in late April. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: New Langley Hospice takes shape

‘A dream come true’ as walls and roof go up

Raptors Knoll Frisbee Golf Course in Aldergrove. (Special to The Star)
Adopt a hole at Raptor’s Knoll

Aldergrove’s Frisbee golf course is in need of volunteers to keep up the park

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

The Greater Victoria School District continues to face backlash over its wording and approach to Indigenous learners in its 2021-2022 budget talks. (Black Press Media file photo)
School district’s approach to Indigenous learners leaves Victoria teachers ‘disgusted’

Backlash grows over ‘pattern of colonial thinking permeating the leadership’

Italian-Canadian prisoners at the Kananaskis prisoner of war camp in Alberta. (University of Calgary/Contributed)
Italian moved to Okanagan with hope; he ended up being sent to a WWII internment camp

Raymond Lenzi shares his grandfather’s story ahead of Canada’s planned formal apology to Italian-Canadians

Police and fire crews were in the 18500-block of 18 Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday (May 13, 2021). (Curtis Kreklau photo)
PHOTOS: Police investigating South Surrey vehicle fire

Unclear if blaze in the 18500-block of 18 Avenue related to Burnaby shootings: RCMP

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Colin Dowler rests in hospital recuperating from wounds suffered from a grizzly bear attack north of Campbell River. He was able to end the struggle by stabbing the bear in the neck with a knife like the one he is holding. Photo submitted
‘Bad-ass dude that took on a grizzly bear’ doesn’t let 2019 B.C. attack bring him down

Campbell River’s Colin Dowler gets on with his life as his rehabilitation continues

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Meeting police chance to get sense of ‘frustrating’ gang violence situation: minister

Mike Farnworth met with police representatives Thursday following a recent spate of shootings

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue manager Ken Neden, as he goes over the events of the Qualicum Falls river rescue on Dec. 12, 2020, for a United Kingdom television program “Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera’. (Mandy Moraes photo)
TV show spreading news of daring B.C. river rescue across the world

Arrowsmith SAR trio share their accounts for ‘Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera’

Shane Ertmoed’s application for Escorted Temporary Absences was granted following a hearing May 4, 2021. (File photo)
B.C. child-killer an ‘average’ risk to sexually reoffend: Parole Board

Written reasons behind approval of Shane Ertmoed’s request for escorted absences shared

Most Read