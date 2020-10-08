Our View: Promise, then deliver

Make sure you hold the politicians accountable for the promises they make this month

The NDP and the BC Liberals have not exactly been short on major promises that will affect us here in Langley.

In the last week or so, we’ve seen the Liberals promise to scrap the PST for a year and to end ICBC’s monopoly on auto insurance. Conversely, the NDP is offering a widening of Fraser Highway all the way from Surrey through to Abbotsford, plus slashing ICBC rates.

It’s always nice to see the two major parties get creative and offer big promises that are aimed at improving the lives of British Columbians.

One could be forgiven for being a little skeptical that the promises will play out as written.

The Liberals were in power in Victoria for 16 years. And for all that they complained about ICBC, they didn’t exactly take any major steps towards ending its monopoly, did they?

Likewise, the NDP has made some major promises for road infrastructure in recent years – the widening of Highway One to 264th Street is about to start – but a six-year project to widen Fraser Highway across three municipalities? If this is such a good idea, why didn’t we hear about this last year, or the year before?

To be less cynical, this is one of the reasons regular elections are a good thing. They force the parties to think about what the people need, and how they can get it done.

So leave your cynicism at home (mostly) while in the voting booth. The Liberals, NDP, and Greens are releasing their plans, and pundits and economists will give their two cents on what’s feasible and what will give us the most bang for our buck.

Then vote for what you think will be best for you, your family, and your community.

And after that, the really hard work begins.

Whoever wins, we’ll have to hold their feet to the fire to make sure they live up to their promises. Or else kick them out come the next election.

– M.C.

BC Votes 2020EditorialsLangley