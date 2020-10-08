B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan, and B.C. Liberal Party leader Andrew Wilkinson. (Canadian Press/Black Press photos)

Our View: Promise, then deliver

Make sure you hold the politicians accountable for the promises they make this month

The NDP and the BC Liberals have not exactly been short on major promises that will affect us here in Langley.

In the last week or so, we’ve seen the Liberals promise to scrap the PST for a year and to end ICBC’s monopoly on auto insurance. Conversely, the NDP is offering a widening of Fraser Highway all the way from Surrey through to Abbotsford, plus slashing ICBC rates.

It’s always nice to see the two major parties get creative and offer big promises that are aimed at improving the lives of British Columbians.

One could be forgiven for being a little skeptical that the promises will play out as written.

The Liberals were in power in Victoria for 16 years. And for all that they complained about ICBC, they didn’t exactly take any major steps towards ending its monopoly, did they?

Likewise, the NDP has made some major promises for road infrastructure in recent years – the widening of Highway One to 264th Street is about to start – but a six-year project to widen Fraser Highway across three municipalities? If this is such a good idea, why didn’t we hear about this last year, or the year before?

To be less cynical, this is one of the reasons regular elections are a good thing. They force the parties to think about what the people need, and how they can get it done.

So leave your cynicism at home (mostly) while in the voting booth. The Liberals, NDP, and Greens are releasing their plans, and pundits and economists will give their two cents on what’s feasible and what will give us the most bang for our buck.

Then vote for what you think will be best for you, your family, and your community.

And after that, the really hard work begins.

Whoever wins, we’ll have to hold their feet to the fire to make sure they live up to their promises. Or else kick them out come the next election.

– M.C.

BC Votes 2020EditorialsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

BC VOTES: Aldergrove candidates sent questionnaires

This community media outlet sent packages to candidates. If they haven’t received them, get them here

BC NDP leader John Horgan to campaign in Langley

The party is scheduled to stop at Douglas Park on Thursday

VIDEO: South Langley neighbourhood behind tape after police-involved shooting

Delta Police, IIO, and Langley RCMP on scene in Fernridge Wednesday – 200th Street shut down

Our View: Promise, then deliver

Make sure you hold the politicians accountable for the promises they make this month

September sees record-breaking housing sales in Fraser Valley

Langley saw continued high home sales numbers

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Basketball BC, Fraser Valley Bandits launch partnerships

Abbotsford-based professional basketball team becomes official naming rights partner for leagues

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

Nightclubs are banned, but an Abbotsford sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Most Read