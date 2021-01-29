Dorscie Paterson. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dorscie Paterson. (Langley Advance Times files)

Our View: Words of wisdom from a 108-year-old

Don’t wait, just start!

Experience counts, so it’s probably a good idea to listen to Dorscie Paterson.

The Langley woman is one of the longest-serving members of the Langley Hospice Society, and advocated for years to get a new stand-alone facility built to take care of those in their final days.

She saw that take place in 2005. Then she turned around and continued to advocate for the society, even as they began looking for a bigger facility.

Paterson, who just turned 108, also saw that facility break ground last year.

Living a long life, Paterson said, is about keeping busy and doing good.

“Keep your mind going,” she told the Langley Advance Times. “Study. Think. And if you see something that needs help, or you can do something about it, like I did about the hospice, do it! Don’t stand around. Do it right now. Don’t sit on your backside and hold your hands.”

Things aren’t that easy for any of us in these days of the pandemic, including Paterson, who has been bored in her enforced isolation.

It’s true, a lot of our opportunities to get out and start doing something right now are being somewhat stymied by required social distancing.

But there are still options available, whether it’s for formal volunteering, or just to reach out to our fellow community members. Whether by Zoom or Skype, or a handwritten letter or card, helping our friends and loved ones know they’re not alone in this current mess is important.

Few of us are likely to live quite as long as Dorscie Paterson, but that’s all the more reason not to put off the things we really want to do. Start reading that book, learning a new craft, starting a hobby, going for a run. Write a cheque to a charity, call or text a friend, get outdoors and take a walk.

And do it now.

Don’t sit on your backside and hold your hands.

– M.C.

EditorialsOpinion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Dorscie Paterson. (Langley Advance Times files)
Our View: Words of wisdom from a 108-year-old

Don’t wait, just start!

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital has been certified at the highest level by the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society, the second veterinary hospital in Canada to achieve the designation and the only hospital south of the Fraser River. (Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital/Facebook)
Langley animal hospital earns highest certification from veterinary society, only second in Canada

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital is a Level 1 emergency and critical care facility

The new MRI suite at Langley Memorial Hospital opened in December. (Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New Langley MRI has already scanned more than 500 patients

The new clinic at Langley Memorial was officially opened on Thursday

Langley Children has launched family fun initiatives in celebration of Family Literacy Week (Jan. 24-31). The theme for 2021 is Let’s Be Active. (Alicia Rempel/Special to Langley Advance Times)
How to celebrate family literacy week in Langley

Local outreach group launches initiatives

Kelly Glen Isbister is a convicted child molester now facing new charges of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)
Convicted pedophile faces new child porn charges

The investigation involved Langley, Vancouver, and provincial police teams

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

A guitar that was stolen three years ago from the Canadian rock band 54-40 was recovered when RCMP searched a home in Surrey. (RCMP photo)
Chilliwack and Surrey police recover guitar that was stolen from Canadian band 54-40

An investigation led to an address in Surrey where the Gibson Dove guitar was among the items seized

Data from Statistics Canada suggests Canada’s economy appears to have suffered its worst year on record. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s economy likely suffered its worst year on record, shrank by 5%: StatsCan

The flash estimate is worse than 1982 when the economy contracted by 3.2 per cent

Jim Lightbody. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Lottery Corp. CEO ‘blown away’ by police report of organized crime at casinos

Jim Lightbody says the corporation did everything in its power to mitigate risk of money laundering

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s latest travel restrictions expected to be announced Friday as COVID-19 variants spread

Prime Minister expected to announce new measures aimed at the containing spread of COVID-19 variants

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) celebrates his goal with teammates during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Vancouver climbs back to .500 with third straight victory

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Zachary and his puppy buddies out for a weekly stroll on the Pitt Meadows dikes. (Special to The News)
Video of Maple Ridge pup tackling ‘brother’ goes viral on TikTok

Family were taking a walk on Pitt Meadows dikes when TikTok takedown occurred

Most Read