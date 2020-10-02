ELECTION: Inder Johal announced as BC NDP candidate for Abbotsford South

Johal ran as the BC NDP candidate in the 2017 provincial election for Langley East

Inder Johal is running with the BC NDP party for Abbotsford South. (BC NDP/Special to the Star)

Inder Johal has been acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate in Abbotsford South for the upcoming election.

Johal formerly ran as BC NDP’s candidate for Langley East in 2017.

She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Community Criminal Justice and an Associate’s Degree in Criminology from Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

More details on Johal’s contact information and platform are expected to be released in the coming days.

The deadline for candidate nominations was 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

Bruce Banman will be Abbotsford South’s Liberal candidate while Aird Flavelle will run as that riding’s Green party candidate.

BC NDP has nominated a full slate of 87 candidates representing each riding of the province.

More information can be found at https://www.bcndp.ca/team.

