Justin Trudeau visits Cloverdale

Trudeau poured pints with John Aldag at the Hawthorne pub

Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop at the Hawthorne pub in Cloverdale Aug. 18 to support John Aldag’s bid to retake the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City after losing to Tamara Jansen in the 2019 federal election. Trudeau and Aldag hopped behind the bar to pour a few glasses of beer. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Trudeau and Aldag hopped behind the bar to pour a few glasses of beer.

Election 2021