Langley and Aldergrove candidates to take part in climate change discussion on Wednesday night

Event is co-hosted by Trinity Western Environmental Club and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners

Trinity Western Environmental Club (TWEC) and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners are partnering to host an all-candidates meeting for Langley, Langley East and Aldergrove-South candidates to discuss views on climate change. (TWU/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

When it comes to politics and the environment, Natalie Cook wants to raise awareness for everyone, and especially for young adults.

Her vision is both relevant and timely.

Provincial elections are due to take place in B.C. this month, with general voting day on October 24 and advance voting starting on October 15.

“It’s important to vote, but it’s also important to be making informed decisions,” Cook said.

As a student at Trinity Western, Cook is pursuing a degree in geography, along with a minor in environmental science and a certificate in GIS.

She is president of the Trinity Western Environmental Club (TWEC), and she is entering her second year of leadership.

On Oct. 14, Cook and her team at TWEC are partnering with Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners to host an all-candidates meeting to discuss views on climate change.

“I hope that everyone who attends the event will gather the information that they need about the different parties’ plans and strategies, so that when they go to vote, they will have all that knowledge in mind,” Cook said.

This is the second year in a row that the two organizations have partnered to host an event like this one.

A similar event hosted last year prior to the 2019 federal election attracted over 200 attendees.

Inspired by previous year’s good turnout, TWEC and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners are hosting a meeting for local candidates running in the upcoming provincial election.

Candidates from Langley, Langley-East and Aldergrove-South ridings have been invited.

This year’s meeting will be held virtually on Zoom.

During the event, a panel of TWU students will ask three key questions to all the candidates.

The questions are kept secret until the event starts.

Each candidate gets two minutes to respond.

The audience will then have the chance to submit their own questions to the candidates.

Despite COVID-19, Cook doesn’t expect the event to encounter any hurdles.

As she explained, “everything can be done online.”

The virtual all-candidates meeting to discuss views on climate change takes place Wednesday Oct. 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom.

People can register on eventbrite.

