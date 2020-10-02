Nominations close for BC Election candidates

Fifteen candidates are running in four ridings that cover Langley City and Township borders

The deadline for filing candidate nominations for the 2020 Provincial General Election has now passed.

As of Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., all nominations had to have been officially submitted to Elections BC.

As of that deadline, the candidates for ridings covering Langley City and Langley Township include;

Langley

Mary Polak (Incumbent), Liberal Party

Andrew Mercier, BC NDP

Bill Masse, Green Party

Shelly Jan, Conservative Party

Langley East

Margaret Kunst, Liberal Party

Megan Dykeman, BC NDP

Cheryl Wiens, Green Party

Ryan Warawa, Conservative Party

Abbotsford South

Bruce Banman, Liberal Party

Inder Johal, BC NDP

Aird Flavelle, Green Party

Abbotsford West

Mike de Jong (Incumbent), Liberal Party

Preet Rai, BC NDP

Kevin Eastwood, Green Party

Sukhil Gill, BC Vision Party

Elections BC confirmed advanced voting will take place from Friday, Oct. 16 to Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Voters will have the option to vote at yet-to-be-named polling stations or by mail-in ballot.

To request a ballot, people can visit https://elections.bc.ca/voting/how-to-vote-by-mail or call 1-800-661-8683.

Polling stations will be announced at a later date.

The BC Provincial Election will take place October 24.

