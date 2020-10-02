Nominations close for BC Election candidates

The deadline for filing candidate nominations for the 2020 Provincial General Election has now passed.
As of Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., all nominations had to have been officially submitted to Elections BC.
As of that deadline, the candidates for ridings covering Langley City and Langley Township include;
Langley
Mary Polak (Incumbent), Liberal Party
Andrew Mercier, BC NDP
Bill Masse, Green Party
Shelly Jan, Conservative Party
Langley East
Margaret Kunst, Liberal Party
Megan Dykeman, BC NDP
Cheryl Wiens, Green Party
Ryan Warawa, Conservative Party
Abbotsford South
Bruce Banman, Liberal Party
Inder Johal, BC NDP
Aird Flavelle, Green Party
Abbotsford West
Mike de Jong (Incumbent), Liberal Party
Preet Rai, BC NDP
Kevin Eastwood, Green Party
Sukhil Gill, BC Vision Party
Elections BC confirmed advanced voting will take place from Friday, Oct. 16 to Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Voters will have the option to vote at yet-to-be-named polling stations or by mail-in ballot.
To request a ballot, people can visit https://elections.bc.ca/voting/how-to-vote-by-mail or call 1-800-661-8683.
Polling stations will be announced at a later date.
The BC Provincial Election will take place October 24.
Stay tuned for updates.
