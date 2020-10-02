Nominations close for BC Election candidates

The deadline for filing candidate nominations for the 2020 Provincial General Election has now passed.
As of Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., all nominations had to have been officially submitted to Elections BC.
As of that deadline, the candidates for ridings covering Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows include;
Maple Ridge-Mission
Chelsa Meadus, Liberal Party
Bob D’Eith (Incumbent), BC NDP
Matt Trenholm, Green Party
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
Cheryl Ashlie, Liberal Party
Lisa Beare (Incumbent), BC NDP
READ MORE: NDP, Liberal, Green leaders set for televised debate on Oct. 13
Elections BC confirmed advanced voting will take place from Friday, Oct. 16 to Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Voters will have the option to vote at yet-to-be-named polling stations or by mail-in ballot.
To request a ballot, people can visit https://elections.bc.ca/voting/how-to-vote-by-mail or call 1-800-661-8683.
Polling stations will be announced at a later date.
The BC Provincial Election will take place October 24.
Stay tuned for updates.
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________