The public can see the giraffe and more at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

The public can see the giraffe and more at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

10 Family Day things to do around Langley that are COVID-19 safe

Trips to the zoo, museum of flight, and plenty of outdoor activities top the list of what to do

Family Day is Monday, Feb. 15, and while COVID-19 has altered what many people can do, there are still many places and activities within Langley to safely visit.

People can take a look at the Discover Langley City website and social media pages for options, said Kristina Gervais, the tourism organization’s manager of operations.

“Family Day is a great opportunity to plan time together to grow the family bond and enjoy new experiences within your own community,” Gervais explained. “Langley City provides so many wonderful and COVID-safe activities.”

For the thrill seekers, nothing is more exciting than Fastrack Indoor Go Karting, Gervais said.

“They have an adult and a kids track so the whole family can join in,” she said.

Gervais added that Golf Den is another weather-friendly attraction that has indoor golfing, virtual reality games, and a taco bar.

Erinn Kredba of Tourism Langley, the Township’s tourism organization, encouraged residents to explore their own backyard this year.

“Take a walk in one of the many parks, brush up on your history at one of our museums, place a to go order from a local restaurant, or visit one of the many farms to grab some ingredients to make dinner at home,” Kredba said.

READ MORE: Let’s Talk Day: Why family support should be the heart of mental health treatment in B.C.

If you’re stuck on what to do for Family Day, here’s 10 suggestions on where to go this weekend.

1. Greater Vancouver Zoo

What better way to get a breath of fresh air than to stroll around, taking in the sights and sounds of exotic animals from lions to tigers, and yes, even bears? Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2. Canadian Museum of Flight

While Family Day is often the largest flight museum gathering of the year, scaled back programming and limited admission will see to it guests get to visit vintage airplanes safely. Open 12 to 5 p.m with free admission. People must call ahead to pre-book at time at 604-523-0035.

3. Fort Langley National Historic Site

Add a bit of history of Family Day by taking a stroll around Fort Langley grounds and learning the origins of B.C. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some buildings are closed to the public due to COVID-precautions.

4. Waffles in the country

Krause Berry Farms is serving up breakfast from Feb. 12 to 14. Guests are invited to put on a mask, stop by, and enjoy blueberry compote or chocolate waffles. Open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The farm is closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

5. Mural/window stroll in the City

Take a trip on the Langley City Mural Walk, which features more than 20 one-of-a-kind murals located throughout the downtown.

New this year is the Window Walk, which launches right on Family Day, Feb. 15, and runs through to March 15. More than 20 businesses have decorated their widows especially for residents to enjoy.

6. Take a dip

Pools at the Walnut Grove Community Centre, W.C. Blair Recreation Centre, and Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre are open to the public.

Each swimming session requires registration. People can find updates and information at www.tol.ca/covid19/recreation-facilities-status.

7. Hit the batting cages or driving ranges

Take a swing at the Batcave Indoor Batting Cages, open noon to 10 p.m., or the Langley Golf Centre Driving Range, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8. Visit disc golf parks

Throw the Frisbee around two different Langley courses – Dale Ball Passive Park, 20733 36th Ave., or Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park, 1111 272nd St.

9. Local libraries

Explore some literary options at the neighbourhood library branch – then spend some time at home reading. There’s seven Fraser Valley Regional Library branches including Langley City, Muriel Arnason, Brookswood, Fort Langley, Murrayville, Walnut Grove, and Aldergrove.

10. Collectibles and chic

Browse Fort Langley in your bubble, checking out antique shops, strolling around the Fort to Fort trail, or grabbing a bite at one of many unique restaurants in the historic village.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveFamily activitiesLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has a jaguar and many other unique animals. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has a jaguar and many other unique animals. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Waffles at Krause Berry Farms is one of the suggested activities. (Special to The Star)

Waffles at Krause Berry Farms is one of the suggested activities. (Special to The Star)

Raptors Knoll Frisbee Golf course is open to the public. (Aldergrove Star Files)

Raptors Knoll Frisbee Golf course is open to the public. (Aldergrove Star Files)

Aldergrove is one of seven Fraser Valley Regional Library network branches within Langley. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove is one of seven Fraser Valley Regional Library network branches within Langley. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Previous story
Five things to know ahead of the Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show
Next story
Canadian star Dan Levy hosts Saturday Night Live’

Just Posted

Canadian Museum of Flight annually attracts guests of all ages on Family Day. (Black Press Media files)
10 Family Day things to do around Langley that are COVID-19 safe

Trips to the zoo, museum of flight, and plenty of outdoor activities top the list of what to do

A COVID-19 cases has been reported at Langley Fine Arts School (undated Google Maps image)
COVID case reported at Langley Fine Arts School

Number of Langley schools reporting cases in January and February now 12

A burnt-out vehicle was located near Campbell Valley Regional Park on Saturday night, Feb. 6, 2021 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Burning car found near Campbell Valley Regional Park in Langley

Police search scene

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley man questions private use of municipal vehicles

Local questions Township staff coming and going from fast food restaurant in taxpayer funded autos.

File photo
RYAN’S REGARDS: Love in the time of Corona

Even with Valentine’s Day on the horizon, we need love now more than ever

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

A Expo 86 icon was moved to Maple Ridge for restoration in 2015. Now the owner of the former floating McDonald’s restaurant says he has plans to reopen the barge as a seafood restaurant once a high traffic location is secured. (Matthew Claxton/Black Press Media)
Expo 86 icon closer to finding permanent home, owner says

Howard Meakin plans to reopen barge as seafood restaurant

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

(Black Press Media file photo)
South Asian COVID Task Force working to dispel vaccine myths

Doctor says she’s heard questions regarding infertility and what’s in the vaccine

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
B.C. junior hockey league cancels season due to extended COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

Most Read