10 Family Day things to do around Langley that are COVID-19 safe

The public can see the giraffe and more at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Family Day is Monday, Feb. 15, and while COVID-19 has altered what many people can do, there are still many places and activities within Langley to safely visit.

People can take a look at the Discover Langley City website and social media pages for options, said Kristina Gervais, the tourism organization’s manager of operations.

“Family Day is a great opportunity to plan time together to grow the family bond and enjoy new experiences within your own community,” Gervais explained. “Langley City provides so many wonderful and COVID-safe activities.”

For the thrill seekers, nothing is more exciting than Fastrack Indoor Go Karting, Gervais said.

“They have an adult and a kids track so the whole family can join in,” she said.

Gervais added that Golf Den is another weather-friendly attraction that has indoor golfing, virtual reality games, and a taco bar.

Erinn Kredba of Tourism Langley, the Township’s tourism organization, encouraged residents to explore their own backyard this year.

“Take a walk in one of the many parks, brush up on your history at one of our museums, place a to go order from a local restaurant, or visit one of the many farms to grab some ingredients to make dinner at home,” Kredba said.

If you’re stuck on what to do for Family Day, here’s 10 suggestions on where to go this weekend.

1. Greater Vancouver Zoo

What better way to get a breath of fresh air than to stroll around, taking in the sights and sounds of exotic animals from lions to tigers, and yes, even bears? Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2. Canadian Museum of Flight

While Family Day is often the largest flight museum gathering of the year, scaled back programming and limited admission will see to it guests get to visit vintage airplanes safely. Open 12 to 5 p.m with free admission. People must call ahead to pre-book at time at 604-523-0035.

3. Fort Langley National Historic Site

Add a bit of history of Family Day by taking a stroll around Fort Langley grounds and learning the origins of B.C. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some buildings are closed to the public due to COVID-precautions.

4. Waffles in the country

Krause Berry Farms is serving up breakfast from Feb. 12 to 14. Guests are invited to put on a mask, stop by, and enjoy blueberry compote or chocolate waffles. Open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The farm is closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

5. Mural/window stroll in the City

Take a trip on the Langley City Mural Walk, which features more than 20 one-of-a-kind murals located throughout the downtown.

New this year is the Window Walk, which launches right on Family Day, Feb. 15, and runs through to March 15. More than 20 businesses have decorated their widows especially for residents to enjoy.

6. Take a dip

Pools at the Walnut Grove Community Centre, W.C. Blair Recreation Centre, and Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre are open to the public.

Each swimming session requires registration. People can find updates and information at www.tol.ca/covid19/recreation-facilities-status.

7. Hit the batting cages or driving ranges

Take a swing at the Batcave Indoor Batting Cages, open noon to 10 p.m., or the Langley Golf Centre Driving Range, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8. Visit disc golf parks

Throw the Frisbee around two different Langley courses – Dale Ball Passive Park, 20733 36th Ave., or Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park, 1111 272nd St.

9. Local libraries

Explore some literary options at the neighbourhood library branch – then spend some time at home reading. There’s seven Fraser Valley Regional Library branches including Langley City, Muriel Arnason, Brookswood, Fort Langley, Murrayville, Walnut Grove, and Aldergrove.

10. Collectibles and chic

Browse Fort Langley in your bubble, checking out antique shops, strolling around the Fort to Fort trail, or grabbing a bite at one of many unique restaurants in the historic village.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has a jaguar and many other unique animals. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Waffles at Krause Berry Farms is one of the suggested activities. (Special to The Star)

Raptors Knoll Frisbee Golf course is open to the public. (Aldergrove Star Files)