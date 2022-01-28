10 Langley charities to benefit from upcoming tribute shows

Langley Hospice is one of the non-profits that will benefit from the Langley Charitable Nights shows. (Langley Hospice Society/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley and nearby residents have a chance to network with their local charities while enjoying a night full of entertainment and delicious food.

Langley Charitable Nights – a newly formed local group comprised of 10 local charities and Fairhaven Group – offer two evenings of dining and entertainment to raise funds for community projects. Both the dinner events include a music performance – one by Dreams: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac and the other by a Rat Pack tribute band.

The concept that was earlier supposed to be a series of 10 events, shining spotlight on 10 local charities, had to be trimmed to include just two due to rising Omicron cases, said Kim Sadler of Fairhaven Group. Sadler said announcements on more events for the charities might be coming soon.

“We decided to get two up and running bcause we have been working on this for quite some time, and we didn’t want to disappoint the charities,” Sadler said.

Sadler explained that a charitable account would be set up after the event, through which the funds will be evenly distributed to the 10 partner charities.

She added that the owner of Langley-based Fairhaven group, John Thomas, reached out to the charities to form a supper club to raise money.

“We wanted to give back to the community,” she said. “We wanted to get people out and about. We thought this would be a good way to get people involved. It is a community initiative.”

The charitable night group will host its first event on Saturday, Jan. 29 – a Fleetwood Mac tribute show. The Rat Pack tribute performance will be held on Feb. 12. Both the programs are four-hour-long and start at 6 p.m.

Charitable Nights partners:

Langley Hospice Society

Langley Volunteer Bureau

Langley Meals on Wheels

Soroptimists of the Langleys

Langley School District Foundation

Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society

Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association

Ishtar Transition Society

Langley Lodge

Langley Animal Protection Society

”We’re all excited about being chosen as beneficiaries of this unique entertainment offering in our community. We’re grateful that we’re able to play a small role in the delivery of a safe and enjoyable experience for the guests, and that local charities will benefit from this support local initiative,” Karen Long, President of Langley Volunteer Bureau – one of the 10 charities participating.

Both events will take place in the main hall at the George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave., with the food service by The Lodge Steakhouse, and The Horse and Ryder Pub. Both locations owned and managed by the Fairhaven group.

Those interested can purchase the tickets from the Langley Charitable Night’s Eventbrite page. Each ticket costs $90 plus taxes and includes a buffet-style dinner, dessert, and coffee/tea. Sadler said that COVID-related restrictions will be in place throughout the event, and reservations for group tables can be made in advance.

