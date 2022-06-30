The 21st Canada Day Populaire will feature about 500 riders, some riding 155 km to celebrate 155 years of Canada. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

155 km for 155 years of Canada

BC Randonneurs return to celebrate Canada Day

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, BC Randonneurs are looking forward to welcoming riders on Friday, July 1 for the 21st Canada Day Populaire.

The ride will start and end in Willoughby, at Yorkson Community Park.

The first Canada Day Populaire was held in 2000, when 70 riders registered for a 133 km ride through the central part of the Lower Mainland; one km for every year of Confederation.

RELATED: VIDEO: MS Bike ride gets back on the road in Langley

This year, celebrating the 155th birthday of Canada, the riders will cover 155 km. Each year, the ride visits Fort Langley and travels along mostly quiet roads in Langley and Abbotsford.

“It has become a popular July 1st tradition and after cancelling the 2020 and 2021 rides due to COVID, the British Columbia Randonneurs Club are looking forward to hosting the 2022 event,” said Mike Hagen, president of Randonneurs club.

Along with the 155 km route, the organizers are offering a celebration 100 km and participants will have the option to chose.

Emphasising that the event is not a race, Hagen encouraged people to enjoy rather than compete. The courses will not be marked but organizers will supply a route sheet and a map.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley bike ride a chance for cyclists to help loved ones with vision disorders

“We supply food and water at the controls [mid-way stops], as well as at the finish. The 100 km route riders will have one

control, at the Birchwood Diary in Abbotsford,” he explained.

Entry is capped at 500 registrants. The event starts at 8 a.m.

Those interested in participating can register by visiting https://raceroster.com/events/2022/61787/canada-day-populaire-2022. Registration costs $25 per person and includes a routesheet, control card (which provides proof you have visited checkpoints en-route), participant’s pin, and refreshments.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

