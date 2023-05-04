$25 tickets sold during Live Nation’s Concert Week promo period starting May 10

Police man Sting is among the Concert Week shows promo’d by Live Nation. (Photo: facebook.com/sting)

Concert tickets are priced at just $25 during another Concert Week promo offered by Live Nation.

The all-in ticket price involves more than 3,800 concerts across North America, the global concert production company says.

From May 10 to 16, concert-goers can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of shows available for the reduced price.

The list is a long one, for concerts by Sting, Shania Twain, Duran Duran, Blue Rodeo, Rod Stewart, Matchbox Twenty, Vance Joy and many other artists in multiple genres of music.

In Canada the promotion is “powered” by RBCxMusic, with more than 200 shows included across the country.

Live Nation’s annual $25 ticket offer comes at a time of consumer complaints about the high cost of concert tickets, with demand and production costs on the rise following the pandemic-triggered shutdown of the live-music industry.

Back in 1968, a ticket to see Jimi Hendrix perform at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum was $4.50 — that’s just $39.40 in 2023 dollars, when adjusted for inflation — much less than the hundreds of dollars charged for today’s top artists.

On Live Nation’s Concert Week webpage, fans can filter their search by participating events, venues, or artists.

Ahead of Wednesday’s on-sale date, it’s not clear which concerts in Metro Vancouver will be available for the $25 ticket price.

Tickets will be available to RBC clients first, during a “presale” starting Tuesday, May 9. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Eastern time (7 a.m. Pacific), while supplies last.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

