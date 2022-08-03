3 gospel musicians showcased in Aug. 11 concert at Vineyard church

Aldergrove event offers chance for live entertainment once again

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to Aldergrove Star

A concert featuring an up-and-coming Aldergrove musician is planned for Thursday, Aug. 11 at the AV Centre church in Aldergrove.

It will feature recording artist The Arctic (Luke Vandervert), Travis Thuro, and Aldergrove resident Grace Maria.

Vandervert says it will feature a variety of music, going beyond Christian worship music.

Concert organizer Vandervert was born in Ketchikan, Alaska and raised along the B.C. coast.

He has devoted his life to his music and has evolved into a multi-disciplinary creator with a distinctive brand of alternative music.

Since the release of his 2017 breakthrough EP ‘Reverberate,’ he has been quietly building his discography and amassing a devoted fanbase. Now, after honing his craft for years, he said he is creating some of the most impassioned work of his career.

He now lives in Abbotsford.

“I am always on the hunt for the next creative project.”

He infuses his Christian faith with his unique signature style of music.

The award-winning Canadian/American songwriter, producer, and filmmaker seamlessly flows from nostalgic pop covers to ambitiously soulful original songs. Although he has been described as a “worship artist,” he has grown into a multi-faceted storyteller, creating intimate portraits of life, loss, and love.

While his songs are often inspired by his own life, he aims to transform his deeply personal experiences into universal messages.

The Arctic won a 2021 Leo Award (B.C. film and television awards) and earned gospel music award nominations in 2016 and 2018.

He has performed extensively in both sharing the stage and collaborating with artists including Brian Doerksen, Carolyn Arends, Chelsea Amber, Marika Siewert, Ryan McAllister, Coalmont (now known as The Restless Willing), and many others.

“My music and film work are devoted to an honest exploration of truth, and providing a haven where people feel comforted and peaceful,” he said. “I aim to create music and films that make others feel alive.”

Aldergrove resident Grace Maria will also be performing at next week’s show.

She was born in England, and moved to Aldergrove at the age of six.

She has been passionate about music her entire life and started songwriting at 13.

She records with her dad, Mike Scott, who taught her everything she knows about music. She’s looking forward to expanding her knowledge of music and sharing her passion with the world.

Thuro also has connections to Aldergrove, as he has been – on occasion – part of the worship band at the AV church. He too is both a Canadian and an American, as he was born and grew up in Southern California.

He now lives in Abbotsford, and is very thankful to live in Canada and be a citizen.

He said he has “managed to avoid becoming a professional Christian.”

He has led worship services and created music within the church, but he also runs a full-time home renovation business.

He said his songwriting and music brings together his day-to-day work with his enjoyment of performing worship music and helping inspire others.

He has had a burst of songwriting energy in recent months and will be performing a number of newly-written songs, accompanied by Aaron Rathjen. They will be trading off between piano and guitar.

Doors for the concert open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each via Eventbrite or $15 at the door.

The Aldergrove Vineyard Church’s AV Centre is located at 27540 Fraser Hwy.

