Chilliwack group The Eddy J Band performed during the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards in November 2019 in Chilliwack. (Claudia Wyler Photography)

Chilliwack group The Eddy J Band performed during the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards in November 2019 in Chilliwack. (Claudia Wyler Photography)

50 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

Winners to be named during virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19

Fifty nominees have been announced for the fifth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards presented by CIVL-FM.

Of the nominees, 29 artists and groups are first-timers, and 14 are previous winners.

All are now eligible for the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote and the grand prize of $2,500, as well as two consolation. Category winners will receive $350 each in 10 competitive genres and five awards recognize youth, queer Queer, Indigenous, BLM/POC and female identifying artists.

Each nominee’s profile and songs can be found at fvma.civl.ca, where visitors will also be able to stream the awards show live on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., featuring performances from nominees and a special keynote speech from a legendary Canadian broadcaster to be announced.

RELATED: 2019 recipients of Fraser Valley Music Awards

RELATED: 2018 recipients of Fraser Valley Music Awards

This year’s nominees are:

• Devours and Jenny Banai – Abbotsford/Langley

• Gob of the sky, Kristin Witko, Chelsea Amber, House of the Future, The Kwerks, Jada Klein, JML, Vince Black, Loans, Natalie Faith and Summer Crush – Abbotsford

• The Springmans and Shamir Virgo – Aldergrove

• Aridonis, Mauvey, Surrounded by Spikers, Like Bears!, Naxx, Kellen Saip and Boslen – Chilliwack

• Saint Soldier – Cultus Lake

• bathtowel, Mount Mike, Dance Alfred, West My Friend, J.D. Miner, Dale Sawatzky and DerbyTown – Langley

• Ashley Pater, FARA and James Buddy Rogers – Maple Ridge

• elixir, Mackenzie Widdows, Anna Arrobas, KNOWN., Rebecca Sichon, Evereal and Roads Unknown – Mission

• Dianna Wallis, Hooper Turnt Sanger, Kid Fresh, Linda Szentes and Jazzlinks, Alexis Lynn, Glisha and The Sylvia Platters – Surrey

• Lovarra – White Rock

Arts and EntertainmentMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fort Langley Jazz Fest takes part in new Canadian Online Jazz Festival

Just Posted

Chilliwack group The Eddy J Band performed during the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards in November 2019 in Chilliwack. (Claudia Wyler Photography)
50 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

Winners to be named during virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19

People can create a personalized poppy through an online site mypoppy.ca which allows them to also donate to the Royal Canadian Legion national organization. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
REMEMBRANCE DAY: Poppies available but in different ways around Langley

More emphasis is on electronic or online donations but some poppy boxes are still out there

Cst. Phil Colter was named the new Langley RCMP officer in charge of the Aldergrove Community Policing Office (CPO) in June. While the office remains closed due to the pandemic, the officer will be handling community matters through the main detachment. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Township said the CPOs will stay closed at least until the new year. (Langley Advance Times/file)
Langley Community Police Offices won’t re-open until the new year

Township says services will continue to be provided through the main office

Aldergrove resident and Second World War Veteran Jack Airone. (Courtesy Airone family)
‘They used to tell us that if we weren’t down here, they wouldn’t be up there’

Aldergrove resident Jack Airone served as a mechanic for the Air Force during the Second World War

Baptist Housing operates senior-living communities across B.C., including Evergreen Heights assisted-living building in White Rock. Langley’s Marc Kinna (inset) takes the role of the organization’s president and CEO as of Nov. 16. (File photo)
Langley’s Marc Kinna named new head of Baptist Housing

Faith organization operates three senior-living communities in White Rock

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

(Needpix)
Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Presidential election results not yet known

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A hearing involving a former employee and former owner of the Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong will go forward after an Oct. 30, 2020, decision was published by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Google Maps)
Boss offered $2K for sex, says former Okanagan cashier

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to see matter go forward to a hearing

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie describes the findings of her survey of long-term care and assisted living residents under pandemic restrictions, B.C. legislature, Nov. 3, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. seniors suffer from isolation, depression in COVID-19

Care home visit restrictions go beyond public health orders

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Most Read