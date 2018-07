54-40 were joined on stage by the band members’ dancing children, the “Aldergrove Rockettes”

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Classic rockers 54-40 closed out the Aldergrove 2018 Fair concert series Saturday night with a standing room only crowd of several thousand ecstatic fans cheering them on.

The band ended their set with their hit “Ocean Pearl” and were joined on stage by the band members’ dancing children, who singer Neil Osborne jokingly called the “Aldergrove Rockettes”.