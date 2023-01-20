A B.C. wide oortrait competition and exhibition to take place in Aldergrove

Artist Leo Recilla (foreground) worked on a portrait of Langley Township councillor Bob Long at last year’s Langley Arts Council-hosted B.C. wide portrait and live painting competition. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Arts Council is set to host a B.C. wide portrait competition and exhibition on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Center.

This event is free and open to the public, and will showcase the work of artists from Langley to North Vancouver and beyond.

The competition will feature three notable members of the community as subjects, and nine selected artists will be creating portraits in their own unique style during a live painting event. The jury will deliberate and select one winner as well as two honorable mentions.

In addition to the competition, there will also be an exhibition featuring the work of local artists.

“We are excited to host this event and showcase the incredible talent of artists in our community,” said Freda Lombard, events coordinator of the Langley Arts Council. “We hope the public will come out and enjoy the exhibition and live painting event again this year”.

The public is invited to watch the artists in action during the live painting event from 12:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Langley Arts Council also thanked Opus Art Supplies, Kroma Artists Acrylics, Willowbrook Art Gallery, and Downtown Langley Business Association for their support of the BC-Wide Portrait Competition and Exhibition.

To register for the free tickets for the event, people can visit buytickets.at/langleyartscouncil/818384.

