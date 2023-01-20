Artist Leo Recilla (foreground) worked on a portrait of Langley Township councillor Bob Long at last year’s Langley Arts Council-hosted B.C. wide portrait and live painting competition. (Langley Advance Times file)

Artist Leo Recilla (foreground) worked on a portrait of Langley Township councillor Bob Long at last year’s Langley Arts Council-hosted B.C. wide portrait and live painting competition. (Langley Advance Times file)

A B.C. wide oortrait competition and exhibition to take place in Aldergrove

Competition to feature notable community members as subjects

Langley Arts Council is set to host a B.C. wide portrait competition and exhibition on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Center.

This event is free and open to the public, and will showcase the work of artists from Langley to North Vancouver and beyond.

The competition will feature three notable members of the community as subjects, and nine selected artists will be creating portraits in their own unique style during a live painting event. The jury will deliberate and select one winner as well as two honorable mentions.

In addition to the competition, there will also be an exhibition featuring the work of local artists.

“We are excited to host this event and showcase the incredible talent of artists in our community,” said Freda Lombard, events coordinator of the Langley Arts Council. “We hope the public will come out and enjoy the exhibition and live painting event again this year”.

The public is invited to watch the artists in action during the live painting event from 12:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Langley Arts Council also thanked Opus Art Supplies, Kroma Artists Acrylics, Willowbrook Art Gallery, and Downtown Langley Business Association for their support of the BC-Wide Portrait Competition and Exhibition.

To register for the free tickets for the event, people can visit buytickets.at/langleyartscouncil/818384.

.

RELATED: Langley Arts Council gets $40,000 from Victoria

READ MORE: Langley Art Council hosts novel live portrait painting competition

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainmentLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rock Step Swing Dance Society’s first event coming soon

Just Posted

An artist applies finishing touches to a portrait of musician Darryl Klassen at last year’s portrait competition at Aldergrove Kinsmen Centre. Langley Arts Council returning with its annual B.C. wide portrait and live painting competition. (Langley Advance Times files)
A B.C. wide oortrait competition and exhibition to take place in Aldergrove

Romeo Kabanda is the president of the Rock Step Swing Dance Society. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Rock Step Swing Dance Society’s first event coming soon

Rocco Romeo joins Vancouver FC as the club’s sixth signing ahead of their inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver FC signs centre back Rocco Romeo

Langley forward Kyle Brunsch secured for next season. (Ryan Molag LEC photo)
Thunder keeps Abbott, Brunsch for senior A season