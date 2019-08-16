A cappella country quintet Home Free to sing in Surrey

A cappella country quintet Home Free will perform in Surrey as part of its Dive Bar Saints world concert tour, Live Nation Canada has announced.

The Minnesota-based band will sing original songs, Nashville country standards and some country-dipped pop hits during an all-ages show at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m., with seats ranging from $35 to $55 each, plus service charges, via livenation.com.

The band is also scheduled to perform at Kelowna Community Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Home Free’s fifth studio album, Dive Bar Saints, will be released in September, to coincide with additional tour dates in Canada.

A new video for “Leave This Town” was filmed in an old auto shop just outside of Nashville.

“Sure to make fans emotional,” a Live Nation release says, the video features “a sincere storyline of a young girl who is eager to get out of her small hometown and her father who is reluctantly counting down the days until she says ‘goodbye.’ In the end, she gives her father the surprise of a lifetime – letting him know she ‘ain’t ever gonna leave this town.’”

In 2018, the band earned followers with a cover of “Man of Constant Sorrow.”

Winners of NBC’s “The Sing Off” in 2013, Home Free promises a “one-of-a-kind live show, while their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, The Oak Ridge Boys, and more, have built a loyal fanbase.”

Home Free features the vocal talents of Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust and Adam Chance.