A Langley group is inviting public to a dance night and Christmas celebration

Santa was able to attend the tree lighting ceremony in Fort Langley last year, arriving by boat and walking up Glover to the heritage Fort Langley Community Hall. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley’s Creative Compass Society is hosting its last event for 2022, and is inviting the community to come out and dance the night away with local musicians from the Lower Mainland.

Taking place at the Fort Langley Community Hall on Friday, Nov. 25, the event will kick off with a 30 minute set by local musician Roger Potter, where he will give tribute to Neil Young.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and opening show begins at 7:30 p.m.

A band will take the stage at 8:15 p.m., and perform on the 1931 historic horse-hair sprung wood dance floor.

Tickets are available online for $15 at creative-compass.com or at the door for $20.

This Friday evening music show is part of the long running Myles of Smiles Music Project. The show will be brought to the community through a partnership between two local organizations – Creative Compass Society and the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society.

The event is also supported by the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, Township of Langley and the Province of BC.

Following the November dance show, the organizing team will welcome the holiday season with a traditional lighting of the Christmas tree on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Christmas event will kick off with a free 11 a.m. morning magical holiday performance by children’s entertainer, Penny Pom Pom within the walls of the historic ballroom at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

There will also be a 30-foot decorated Christmas tree.

From noon to 3 p.m., the public is invited to the lower level meeting room at the hall to view conceptual designs for a memorial garden and gazebo project. The project is being designed by two Fort Langley firms, Site Lines Architecture and Van der Zalm and Associates Landscape Design, and is partially funded by Commemorative Canada Reopening grant.

The day will continue with the traditional lighting of the community Christmas tree by the jolly man himself, Santa, who will arrive at the hall by canoe via the Bedford Channel. Volunteers from the Fort Langley Canoe Club and Living Waters Church will make sure Santa arrives safely to the hall to welcome all the children and community.

Music by the Langley Community School’s Children’s Choir will welcome Santa to the hall at approximately 5:30 p.m.

All events are free, but it is advised to email at info@fortlangleycommunityhall.com to book seats at the Penny Pom Pom indoor performance as space is limited.

The day’s events are brought to the community by the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, established in 1924. The society commissioned the building of the historic hall which was completed in 1931 and have taken care of the iconic landmark for over 90 years.

The Christmas activities at the hall will continue throughout December with markets featuring handmade local items.

Creative Compass Society is a non-profit organization bringing music, theatre and culture into the community of Fort Langley since 2018.

The Fort Langley Community Improvement Society established in 1924 is a society that takes care of the historic Fort Langley Community Hall.

