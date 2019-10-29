A ‘low pressure scenic drive in old English cars’

The 24th annual London-To-Brighton Commemorative Run will cruise from Delta to Langley on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The Vancouver chapter of the Old English Car Club (OECC) is hosting the drive, which organizers say attracts anywhere from 30 to 70 classic British vehicles each year, depending on the weather.

Club chair Alan Inglis said the annual drive purposely coincides with the original run that takes place on the first Sunday in November, starting at Hyde Park and traveling 54 miles (87 km) to Brighton.

“The run first started in 1896 and was resurrected in the 1920s which is when it became a longstanding event,” Inglis said. “Basically, what were celebrating, is when the speed limit was changed from four to 14 mph,”

In 1896, British law was changed to eliminate the “Red Flag Man” who had previously had to walk 50 feet in front of all motorized vehicles – to warn pedestrians and avoid frightening horses.

“We only have British cars at ours, but there’s no year restriction, really. At the one in London, they have to be a 1904 or older,” Inglis added, noting the group does cover approximately the same distance – 55 miles (90 km).

The parade of vehicles will leave the Delta Heritage Air Park, 4103 104th Street, at 11 a.m.

They will proceed east for an approximate hour and half drive to the Langley Regional Airport for lunch at Adrian’s restaurant.

The vehicles include an array of British rides including the Jaguar “E”, Rolls-Royce models, MG’s, Triumphs, Morgans, Austins, Leylands, and even English Fords – all ranging from the classics to modern models.

“We tend to change the routes every year or so. When we started, it was Ladner to Bellingham, but with logistics of how the border crossing is now, we just can’t do that one,” Inglis said, owner of a yellow 1969 Lotus Elan.

“We’ve done Ladner to Bradner and gone out to Mission. We choose more scenic rural routes because are cars are slower, so we stay off the highway,” he continued.

There are no scheduled stops for the public to come and admire the vehicles except for the very end at Adrian’s at the airport, but Ingles encouraged people to keep an eye out for the vehicles on country roads this Sunday.

The OECC has about 450 members with over 800 cars in B.C., Alberta, and Washington State.

All owners of British cars are welcome, there are still spaces for registration. Entrants do not need to belong to the OECC.

People can contact Malcolm Tait at mbtait44@gmail.com before Nov. 2 if they wish to join the drive.

