VIDEO: A massive influx of foodies in Downtown Langley leads to long lineups at local restaurants

Downtown Langley Business Association’s (DLBA) annual Fork and Finger event attracted thousands to Langley’s downtown area and McBurney Plaza – some coming all the way from downtown Vancouver.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, people gathered at the plaza to enjoy live music, free live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef Spencer Watts and award-winning barbecue pitmaster Kevin Legge, and collect their Fork and Finger passports.

The passport allowed the attendees to visit any of the 14 participating restaurants, try their food samples for just $5, and be entered into a draw to win $1,000 DLBA Downtown Dollars.

Teri James, executive director of the association, said the event was created to benefit the restaurants and the community. If people can try the food from a restaurant for a nominal fee, it is more likely to entice them back to check out more of the menu offerings.

“Judging by the volume of people here today, everyone would agree that this is an awesome event,” James commented.

Coming from downtown Vancouver, Harpreet Singh and his friend drove 40-kilometres for the event.

But the duo said the experience was worthwhile.

“We are having a great time and we are here to see what Langley has to offer,” said Singh.

The two friends planned on visiting almost every restaurant on the list to try the $5 samples and enter the draw. Singh and a friend weren’t the only ones hopping from one restaurant to another on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Langley resident Carol was on the way to her fourth stop when Langley Advance Times caught her enjoying samosas with her daughter.

Her favourite was Kooben Cafe’s tasting platter, which included a mini soda drink, ham and cheese sandwich, and a mini cupcake.

“Fresh and nice food. I am enjoying myself. I think more people should come and enjoy every year,” she commented.

She, too, planned on visiting almost all the restaurants on the list.

For restaurant staff members, too, it was a busy day as the Fork and Finger event brought hundreds to their establishments. All 14 participating restaurants saw long lineups throughout the day.

As Kooben Cafe’s Narayani Patel swiftly prepared food and drinks for people who had lined up outside the cafe, she told Langley Advance Times that about 100 sampler platters were sold within a few hours of the event’s start.

She further thanked DLBA for organizing the event.

“We are grateful that we have a business in downtown Langley,” she said.

One of James’s favourite events, Fork and Finger, is also DLBA’s signature event.

The day ended with chef Watts’ Creole lobster bisque demonstration. The lobster salad, Louisiana corn succotash, and old bay cream had all the foodies lined up in long queues for free samples.

