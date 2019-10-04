A night of New Orleans gumbo tunes coming to Fort Langley

Musician Al Foreman performs at Beatniks Bistro in Fort Langley on Oct. 26 for Jazz in the Fort. (Al Foreman/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver musician Al Foreman has dabbled in a lot of different genres, particularly one he calls New Orleans gumbo.

Now, through Jazz in the Fort’s monthly concert series, Foreman is coming to Beatniks Bistro in Fort Langley Oct. 26 to play a wide mixture of sizzing tunes.

“I started in 1968, so got a few miles under my belt,” Foreman laughed, recounting the number of bands and shows he’s been in for the past five decades.

“Little Daddy and the Bachelors” featuring Tommy Chong from the classic comedy duo Cheech and Chong, Crubbaloe Caine in the early seventies, the Foreman Young band, which opened for The Beach Boys at Vancouver Coliseum, and a blues band with Jim Byrnes are just a few of the highlights.

Foreman additionally studied music therapy at Capilano University and worked in that field for most of the 2000s.

Lately, the Coquitlam resident said he’s been filling in for other musicians and playing the odd gig when he feels like it, most recently Port Moody’s RibFest this past summertime.

A longtime friendship with Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival organizer’s Karen Zukas and Dave Quinn led him to be part of the festival this summer – a gig he was more than happy to take.

“I quite enjoyed it. My set was quite late in the day and I went out specifically to see a 15 peice band; the whole-set up and number of stages were really quite good,” Foreman said. “I was really pleased with how it went.”

Jazz in the Fort was started this fall by Dave and Karen Zukas to pick up where the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival left off, offering live music in different venues and events around the village.

Foreman’s performance is the second in that line-up, following Nina Michelle’s performance at Mangia e Scappa in September.

“What I’ll do at Beatniks will be songs taken from my New Orleans show,” Foreman explained. “Gumbo music with a variety of styles; my roots are with the blues and I cut my teeth on rock; I’ll do some boogie woogie piano and a bit of country. The only thing I really can’t do for you is probably contemporary.”

Foreman added that he will be a performer next summer at the third annual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival.

Quinn and Zukas have just announced that they are accepting applications from professional, emerging and young jazz musicians interested in performing at the festival, which will happen July 24 to 26, 2020.

Interested applicants can visit www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com to apply.

Those interested in catching Foreman’s Oct. 26 show, 7 to 10 p.m. at Beatniks Bistro, 9194 Glover Rd.

There are no tickets as the event is free; people are encouraged to come early and grad a seat as Beatniks does not take reservations.

“Al [Foreman] is one of those talented and entertaining musicians that can play and sing most anything,” said Quinn. “People are going to love his show.”

Next up, Jennifer Scott Trio will play Saba Bistro on Nov. 30, and Paul Pigat comes to Beatniks Bistro, Dec. 15.

