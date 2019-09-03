Three Langley artists, Suzanne Northcott, Lloyd Clefstad and David Kimura, will have their artwork featured at Fort Galley from Sept. 3 to 8. (Fort Gallery/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A September filled with Langley artists

Fort Gallery opens two new exhibitions extensively featuring local work

Fort Gallery is presenting two separate group exhibitions of new works during the first few weeks of September.

Three Langley artists, Suzanne Northcott, Lloyd Clefstad, and David Kimura are sharing their art, crafts, and photography at Fort Gallery – as well as the back garden and cedar studio – from Sept. 3 to 8.

For Northcott, her exhibited work continues the exploration of paintings and textiles into forms and patterns. Northcott said “The Space Between Birds” sparks a hopeful note of beauty.

After thirty years of cedar exports, Clefstad’s appreciation of wood and simple designs are represented in a collection offering unique pieces of west coast hardwoods and softwoods. Clefstad hopes people should expect functional, whimsical and repurposed art where the wood tells a story.

Kimura will present “Imprints,”a series of photographs that capture various colours and states of decomposing, fallen leaves, and the interaction on the background on which they rest.

An open house event for the one week event, titled “Northcott Clefstad Kimura,” will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Fort Gallery, 9048 Glover Road in Fort Langley.

Following that exhibition, Open Studio will follow, an annual program at the gallery which will feature new works by eight local artists from Sept. 11 to 22.

The Open Studio program was founded by Betty Spackman a number of years ago, which began as a way to provide a nurturing environment for emerging artists in the Lower Mainland.

Artists participating in this year’s exhibit are: June Burkholder, Karen Christensen, Trish Clarke, Marg Dorazio-Migliore, Yuri Grier, Lenka Nick, Helena Veikle and Rosemary Wallace.

The public is invited to attend the Open Studio Exhibition opening reception on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m.

People can visit www.fortgallery.ca for more information on both exhibitions.

