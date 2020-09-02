Abbotsford artist’s work included at West Fine Art Show

Tony Mayo takes part in exhibit Sept. 18 to 20 in Langley

Tony Mayo’s “Battle of the Orca and Thunderbird” was awarded Best of Show Sculpture at the Artists for Conservation International Exhibition and Tour. (Photo by Dave Benedict)

Internationally recognized Abbotsford artist Tony Mayo has been invited to take part in this year’s West Fine Art Show in Langley.

The show and sale, which is promoted as featuring “some of the finest artists in Western Canada,” runs Sept. 18 to 20 at Glass House Winery at 23349 Zero Ave.

Mayo produces both two- and three-dimensional works of fine art in his Abbotsford studio.

He is a signature member of Artists for Conservation and an international member of The Explorers Club with its world headquarters in New York City.

Mayo has travelled to 96 countries, studying endangered human cultures and collecting rare and exotic materials which he incorporates into his artwork. His use of unique materials makes each piece truly one-of-a-kind.

Mayo’s art is highly refined and often incorporates hyper detail, requiring him to wear magnifying goggles while working.

He enjoys finishing each piece to the highest standards. Even unseen areas – such as the backs, insides and bottoms –are carefully finished without the use of power tools.

“I prefer working with hand tools because that forces me to work slowly and puts me more in touch with the materials I’m working,” Mayo says.

Often, the complexity of his art requires him to manufacture his own specialized tools.

Show hours are Friday, Sept. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Twenty-five per cent of all sales will be donated to the Langley Hospice Society.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

Langley