Abbotsford’s Gallery 7 Theatre offers local works and clean comedy for virtual season

Panic Squad improv, a play by resident Shelley Picard, and The Little Price, are on tap this spring

While in-person theatre productions continue to be restricted for the time being, Gallery 7 Theatre has announced its spring line-up of digital theatre experiences, which they hope will entertain, inspire, and enlighten.

Gallery 7 Theatre’s executive director, Ken Hildebrandt, said the theatre is doubling down on efforts to develop quality virtual theatre experiences with Act II of the G7 Lite Season.

“We’re also taking this opportunity to expand our work in nurturing and showcasing new plays written by playwrights from around our region,” Hildebrandt explained.

The season will consist of a new adaptation of a familiar novella for children, a virtual night of clean comedy improv, and a brand-new, original play written by an Abbotsford playwright.

“We believe these offerings will bring light and hope during a particularly dark time for our community and for our world,” Hildebrandt added. “Audiences will have the option of watching each production ‘on demand’ or joining us for live stream screening events, complete with audience interactions and post-show artist chats.”

Act II of the G7 Lite: Service Pack 29.5 season will kick off in late March with a digital production of a new adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s novella, “The Little Prince,” by Gabe Kirkley.

A young child, known as the Little Prince, embarks on a cosmic adventure, visiting planets across the universe and learns important lessons about loneliness, friendship, love and loss.

“The Little Prince” will be available ‘on-demand’ starting March 26, 2021 and the live stream screenings will take place March 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Then, in April, the theatre will host Panic Squad, a live, virtual night of clean comedy improv.

Households can enjoy entertainment together as the Panic Squad creates scenes using only the suggestions provided by viewers using their keyboards or digital device.

READ MORE: Langley’s Theatre in the Country offers live stage play through Zoom

The comedy night will live-stream on April 23 at 7:30 p.m. with the on-demand recording becoming available soon after.

The season will wrap up in May with a digital production of a brand new, original play by Abbotsford playwright, Shelley Picard, called “A New Normal.”

Maggie is fiercely independent, but now needs someone to rely on as financial strains threaten her comfortable life.

Helen is challenged by her inability to function on her own in a modern world and is seeking her own independence.

Thrown together by different circumstances, they scramble through the adjustments of day-to-day life and discover something to be treasured.

This heart-warming, funny and ultimately moving new play explores perception and judgment, and how what the world sees is not necessarily the reality being lived.

“A New Normal” will be available ‘on-demand’ starting May 28, and the live stream screenings with audience interaction and artist talk-back will occur May 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m.

“Join us for a series of meaningful theatre experiences that promise a pleasant fix for Virus 2020,” Hildebrandt encouraged. “And together, let’s celebrate the creation of new works by playwrights from around the Fraser Valley.”

For more information, or to purchase tickets and passes, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com.

Most Read