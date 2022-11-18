Acclaimed oboe and piano duo to perform in Langley’s Rose Gellert Hall

A live performance by oboist, Emma Ringrose, and renowned pianist, Mark Anderson is set to take place at the Rose Gellert Hall at 2:30 pm on Sunday, Nov. 27. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is inviting public to a live performance by oboist, Emma Ringrose, and renowned pianist, Mark Anderson, set to take place at the Rose Gellert Hall at 2:30 pm on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The duo will share a programme of works for oboe and piano as well as solo piano.

The upcoming concert is part of LCMS’ Concerts Café Classico Sunday afternoon series. The event includes an informal and entertaining pre-concert conversation with the musicians, hosted by Elizabeth Bergmann. There will be a short break with complimentary coffee, tea and refreshments before the performance from 3:15 pm.

Concerts Café Classico single tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students. A Flex Pass (4 concerts of your choice) is $79 for adults, $72 for seniors.

“LCMS will present a program that complements Emma’s gorgeous sound and masterful technique on the oboe with the rich, melodic balance of Mark’s undeniable expertise on the piano,” said Elizabeth Bergmann, artistic director of concerts at LCMS and half of the popular Bergmann Piano Duo.

Vancouver-based Emma Ringrose is the acting principal Oboe of Vancouver Opera. She also performs with numerous ensembles including Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Turning Point Ensemble, Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra and Kamloops Symphony Orchestra.

Emma has been soloist with the West Coast Symphony Orchestra and plays in various chamber music ensembles. Originally from the UK, Ringrose graduated from the Royal Northern College of Music where she was awarded both the Graham and Winfield oboe prizes.

After college, she frequently worked with many orchestras, including the Hallé, BBC Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Opera North, Scottish Ballet and Northern Ballet.

Before immigrating to Canada, Emma spent six years as sub-principal Oboe of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, participating in many live radio and TV performances, CD recordings, foreign tours and playing in the BBC Proms concerts.

A recitalist, soloist and chamber musician, the San Francisco native Mark Anderson’s recordings and performances have met with widespread critical acclaim and he has performed in Japan, throughout much of Europe and Great Britain, Ireland and North America.

The assistant professor at the University of British Columbia School of Music is also the owner and executive director of New World Music Academy in Pleasanton, California, and is a Steinway artist.

To purchase tickets, call the box office at 604-534-2848 or purchase online at Eventbrite.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 Street.

For more information, people can visit LangleyMusic.com

